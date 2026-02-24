Bengals Tab LSU Connection, Draft Tigers Playmaker in Latest Mock

The Cincinnati Bengals need to hit a home run more than ever in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Bengals went defense in the first-round last year and it didn't pay off as Shemar Stewart was a ghost for most of the season. He appeared in eight games, starting five, and recorded only one sack.

If they have the same kind of failure this offseason, they're at risk of wasting a year of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's prime. The Cincinnati front office can't afford that.

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated recently put together a list of 32 bold predictions ahead of the NFL offseason. For the Bengals, Orr predicted they would land a defensive back with their first-round pick, which is quite a bold take considering the Bengals are more routinely linked to players like Rueben Bain Jr. and Sonny Styles. Orr noted Caleb Downs and Mansoor Delane as the top two options in this prediction.

Caleb Downs, Mansoor Delane Linked to Bengals in NFL Draft

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates a defensive stop during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The Bengals will draft a player in the defensive secondary with their first-round pick," Orr predicted. "The Bengals want the coaching staff to develop the talent up front, and in the meantime, will aid the pass rush by bolstering the secondary. Either Caleb Downs or Mansoor Delane will wind up in stripes."

It would be hard to complain in Cincinnati if one of these two players ended up on the Bengals.

Delane is often mocked a bit later in the draft, but if he impresses the Bengals during the NFL Combine and in pre-draft interviews, it wouldn't be surprising to see them select a talented cornerback. Delane plays a premium position, and he plays it as well as any player in the draft class. He's an incredible man coverage corner with the physical traits to stick with NFL wide receivers.

Downs Dilemma

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Downs is as sure of a prospect as they come. He's been NFL-ready for at least a year, if not longer. The talented Ohio State product doesn't play a premium position, as safety is often overlooked in the draft, but Downs' talent should be enough to cause scouts to look past that idea. Kyle Hamilton has already proven how valuable a safety can be to building a defense. Downs has generational potential written all over him.

Regardless of who the Bengals select, they can't afford to miss. The No. 10 pick needs to be used on a defensive building block to turn the unit in the right direction.

