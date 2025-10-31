Chicago Bears Star Missing Bengals Contest Due to Injury
CINCINNATI — The Bengals won't be facing a few Bears weapons on Sunday, including running backs D'Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (back). Swift is tied for 16th in the NFL with 464 rushing yards this season.
The Bears are also missing rising rookie wide receiver Luther Burden (concussion) for the game. All of this as the opposing defense deals with Trey Hendrickson and Logan Wilson being doubtful for the game.
"Yeah, I think that's all of our guys. You just keep going back to work," Bears head coach BenJohnson said in praise of his Swift last week. "When things go your way, you go back to work, and when things are hard, you go back to work. That's really the answer for everything, and that's what we're going to continue to do as a team.
"But to your point, Swifty has done a great job here these last two weeks. We're at the point of the season now where no one feels 100 percent anymore, and that's what it's going to be the rest of the way. None of those guys feels great. Their bodies don't feel good. Yet you still show up and you find a way to be there for your teammate next to you, and Swifty certainly exemplifies that.'
Cincinnati is hoping Hendrickson and Wilson can suit up for the game on Sunday. The Bears are rolling out Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer as their running backs in the road contest.
