All Bengals

Chicago Bears Star Missing Bengals Contest Due to Injury

Both teams may be shorthanded this week.

Russ Heltman

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals won't be facing a few Bears weapons on Sunday, including running backs D'Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (back). Swift is tied for 16th in the NFL with 464 rushing yards this season.

The Bears are also missing rising rookie wide receiver Luther Burden (concussion) for the game. All of this as the opposing defense deals with Trey Hendrickson and Logan Wilson being doubtful for the game. 

"Yeah, I think that's all of our guys. You just keep going back to work," Bears head coach BenJohnson said in praise of his Swift last week. "When things go your way, you go back to work, and when things are hard, you go back to work. That's really the answer for everything, and that's what we're going to continue to do as a team.

"But to your point, Swifty has done a great job here these last two weeks. We're at the point of the season now where no one feels 100 percent anymore, and that's what it's going to be the rest of the way. None of those guys feels great. Their bodies don't feel good. Yet you still show up and you find a way to be there for your teammate next to you, and Swifty certainly exemplifies that.'

Cincinnati is hoping Hendrickson and Wilson can suit up for the game on Sunday. The Bears are rolling out Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer as their running backs in the road contest.

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/News