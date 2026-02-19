Cincinnati Bengals 2026 Betting Win Total Surfaces Ahead of NFL Combine

CINCINNATI — The 2026 NFL betting win totals are surfacing as we get closer to the NFL Combine next week. DraftKings Sportsbook dropped numbers for every team and Cincinnati checked in with a 9.5 win total over/under.

That number is pretty evenly split on each side, with the over at -115 odds and the under at -105. The 9.5 number ranks tied for sixth among AFC teams as Cincinnati continues to get treated like a frisky squad instead of a true contender.

Cincinnati had a 10.5-game win total last season, but it was heavily juiced to the under, which obviously hit after a 6-11 campaign (-190).

“Our record. We need to win games that we should win, instead of finding ways to lose games that we should win," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said about what needs to change last month. "But we change every offseason. There'll be new faces, there'll be new players, there'll be new schematics. Our coaches will spend the whole offseason dialing into what went right, what went wrong, and what we can build on. How can we change what we do? Our personnel staff will spend the entire off-season on what went right and what went wrong.

"What can we change in who we have? So, we're working on the who. They'll work on the what. The players need to work on the how. That’s the technique and the assignments. That's why it's the who, the what, and the how; all of that needs to improve. All three phases need to improve. And so there'll be changes through that process. There'll be changes in the who, what we're doing, and how we're getting it accomplished."

Check out all of the win totals below:

Ravens 10.5 (-145 to the over, +120 to the under)

Bills 10.5 (-125, +105)

Chiefs 10.5 (-105, -115)

Chargers 10.5 (+110, -130)

Patriots 10.5 (+125, -150)

Bengals 9.5 (-115, -105)

Broncos 9.5 (-110, -110)

Texans 9.5 (-110, -110)

Jaguars 9.5 (+100, -120)

Colts 8.5 (+105, -125)

Steelers 8.5 (+115, -140)

Titans 6.5 (-140, +115)

Browns 6.5 (-105, -115)

Jets 5.5 (+105, -125)

Raiders 5.5 (+115, -140)

Dolphins 4.5 (-110, -110)

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches the play during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rams 10.5 (-140, +115)

Lions 10.5 (-130, +110)

Seahawks 10.5 (-130, +110)

Packers 10.5 (+100, -120)

Eagles 10.5 (+105, -125)

49ers 10.5 (+125, -150)

Bears 9.5 (+100, -120)

Buccaneers 8.5 (-140, +115)

Cowboys 8.5 (-130, +110)

Vikings 8.5 (+115, -140)

Commanders 7.5 (-110, -110)

Saints 7.5 (+100, -120)

Giants 7.5 (+110, -130)

Falcons 6.5 (-130, +110)

Panthers 6.5 (-120, +100)

Cardinals 4.5 (-110, -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

