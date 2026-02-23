CINCINNATI — A Bengals great is hurt along with the NFL community after the suicide death of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore this weekend.

Bengals ' A.J. Green poured his heart out on Instagram after the news broke. Police found Moore dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday night in New Albany, Indiana. He was moved to an area hospital and pronounced dead less than an hour later at 25 years old, according to a Floyd County coroner’s office news release.

Green posted a long message. The two had a relationship throughout Moore's early NFL career this decade with the Cardinals. Green finished his career in Arizona. They were teammates for two seasons (2021-22).

"Not my son, not 'Rondale Green' man….. we talked daily man," Green wrote. "FaceTimed weekly… I’m so lost and hurt by this. Really wishing you had taken me up on that offer to come and stay with the family and me. I truly meant it. Love you forever, lil bro. Praying you’re in a better place now! I’m sick. You hurt me with this one, kid."

Green posted 649 receptions for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns in 10 seasons with the Bengals from 2011 to 2020. He's second in team history in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Moore's NFL head coach, Kevin O'Connell, released a long message on behalf of the organization.

“I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death,” O’Connell said in a statement after the tragic event. “While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who took pride in his Indiana roots.

"As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated, and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish. My prayers are with Rondale’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news.”

