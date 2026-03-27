Cincinnati Bengals Named 'Team To Watch' For SEC Edge Rusher

The Bengals are reportedly interested in a potential big board reach at No. 10 in the 2026 NFL Draft. ESPN's Jordan Reid noted this week that they are a "team to watch" for Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk as a potential first pick for their coffers next month.

According to the Mock Draft Database, Faulk is ranked 19th on the consensus big board and third among edge rushers after a drop from Rueben Bain Jr. (seventh overall) and David Bailey (third).

"He fits the exact archetype that teams covet near the top of the draft," Reid wrote about the SEC star. "At 6-foot-5, 276 pounds, Faulk's pass-rush production took a step back in 2025, but he's only 21 and one of the best run defenders in the class. When speaking to scouts, Greg Rousseau and Mykel Williams are two NFL comparisons for him. The Chiefs at No. 9 and the Bengals at No. 10 overall are two teams to watch here."

A Potentially Polarizing Prospect

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (DL38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Whoever Cincinnati picks, it figures to be a defensive player, and if Faulk's their top player on the big board, then it could be a first-round double dip in consecutive seasons with Shemar Stewart coming to Cincinnati last year.

The 20-year-old has plenty of time to grow and exits school posting 37 appearances with 110 career tackles. The Third Team All-SEC honoree totaled 29 tackles (five TFLs) and two sacks last season, while tying for the team lead with four pass breakups. His lack of production is similar to Stewart's, with 10 career sacks in three seasons.

Cincinnati is parsing through all of the prospects to find the best fit and had a head start on the offseason with all the staff continuity from 2025.

"I do. I think, especially when you look at our defensive staff, we're light years ahead of where we were last year," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said at the 2026 NFL Combine. "We were talking scheme every day and trying to get up to speed on where our current players are because a lot of these guys were, obviously, not here. We'd just hired them. So, now, we've immediately - we didn't take a very long vacation. We were back in the office very quickly for the reason of being on top of free agency and the draft process, so that we can get all of the information and all of our thoughts and feelings on players to Duke (Tobin) and his staff. So, now we can go at this together and formulate the best opinions for our team."

Check out the full piece from Reid and Matt Miller here.

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