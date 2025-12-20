CINCINNATI — Bengals star cornerback DJ Turner II is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to an illness. The team added him to the injury report on Saturday afternoon.

Turner is having a breakout season for the Bengals. He has 25 tackles and two interceptions on the year. He's earned a 76.3 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus and has regularly covered the opposing teams best wide receiver.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised Turner this week.

He’s in his third year. He’s had a chance to learn from two years of experience the ups and downs that you deal with in this profession, that you deal with playing corner," Taylor said. "There is just this extreme consistency there. He’s got a confidence that comes with that. You can see when a guy has earned the confidence. There’s a lot of guys that can walk around with arrogance or brashness because they are talented but the work ethic doesn’t necessarily match the talent that they have. DJ is a guy whose confidence stems from the work he’s put in. I am proud to see the response I’ve seen from him. That’s leadership. When you talk about leadership, developing leadership, it isn’t always being loud and vocal. Sometimes you can go out there and I’m just going to do my job and make sure everyone knows I am dependable and they can count of me and that is exactly who DJ Turner has been this year."

The Bengals elevated cornerback Bralyn Lux from the practice squad. That gives them extra insurance at cornerback if Turner can't play. DJ Ivey would likely see more snaps at cornerback is well.

The Bengals also elevated Howard Cross III from the practice squad. Cross signed with the team as an undrafted free agent. The rookie could help fill the void at defensive tackle with Kris Jenkins Jr. out for the rest of the season. He suffered an ankle injury in their 24-0 loss to the Ravens in Week 15.

Not having Turner would be a major loss for a Bengals defense that is hoping to end the season strong.

