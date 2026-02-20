NFL Mock Trade: Bengals Give Up Two Draft Picks for 3-Time All-Pro

The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need to add to their defense this offseason, specifically in the secondary. The Bengals have been missing a big play safety for the last few years and the perfect solution may have presented itself.

Reports have emerged that the Miami Dolphins could be looking to trade or cut ties with three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Our own James Rapien believes adding Fitzpatrick would make a lot of sense for a Bengals defense that lacks a true identity.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently put together a mock trade that would send Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth round pick to the Bengals in exchange for a 2026 third round pick and a 2027 seventh round pick.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Would Fit the Bengals Perfectly

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders tight end Colson Yankoff (80) carries the ball defended by Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) in the first quarterduring the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"For the season, the Bengals were dead-last in the AFC in total defense at just over 380 yards allowed per game. The team was 30th in points allowed, and the pass defense ranked 26th in the NFL," Davenport wrote. "Geno Stone started all 17 games for the Bengals at safety last year, logging a career-high 104 total tackles. But while he piled up tackles, he was a major liability in coverage. He allowed a completion percentage against over 65 percent and posted a career-worst 106.6 passer rating against.

"With the 26-year-old Stone also about to hit free agency, a trade for Fitzpatrick would present an opportunity for a sizable upgrade at deep safety. The Bengals have no shortage of cap space. And with the Dolphins seemingly blowing up the roster, a 29-year-old on an expiring contract shouldn't be prohibitively expensive."

Considering Fitzpatrick may be cut if the Dolphins can't find a trade for him, it wouldn't make much sense for the Bengals to overpay. The proposed trade may be a bit of an overpay, but the Dolphins still hold a bit of leverage.

While there's a chance that two teams get into a trade bidding war for the star safety, his price tag will remain where it is. But if they don't receive much interest in him, the Bengals could swoop in and pluck him from the Dolphins for a bit less than Davenport's proposal.

Either way, the fit makes perfect sense. Even if Fitzpatrick and Ja'Marr Chase haven't always gotten along, they could bury the hatchet. Both Joe Burrow and Chase clearly respect Fitzpatrick. I'm sure the two could come together in Cincinnati and help push the team toward a Super Bowl together.

