Why a Trey Hendrickson Tag-and-Trade Could Be Easier Than You Think

CINCINNATI — The Bengals should tag-and-trade star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

It's a simple act that will give them another asset to use this offseason. It sounds complicated, but it isn't. Let's break it down:

No Coming Back

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) talks with director of player personnel Duke Tobin before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There doesn't appear to be a realistic path toward a Hendrickson return this season. Both the Bengals and Hendrickson have failed to come to terms on a long-term contract extension over the past few years.

It feels like both sides are ready to move on. That is a key point in this scenario. The Bengals are ready to move forward. Hendrickson wants a multi-year contract and is ready to move on if that's what it takes to get it.

Franchise Tag

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Bengals can use the tag on Hendrickson anytime between Tuesday, Feb 17 and Tuesday, March 3. The tag window gives them time to talk with Hendrickson's agent Harold Lewis and make it clear that they plan to tag-and-trade his client.

Once the Bengals communicate that, they can begin talking with other teams about trade compensation. It's reasonable to think they could get a third or fourth round pick in this year's draft in exchange for Hendrickson.

After the Bengals front office agrees to terms on compensation, they can give Lewis permission to speak with that team about an extension. The timing of this is important. Cincinnati should have these conversations at the 2026 NFL Combine later this month before the legal tampering period opens. That way they can have a deal finalized before free agency.

Why would a team be willing to give up a draft pick to acquire Hendrickson?

Well, it's simple. There will be plenty of teams that want Hendrickson. Giving up a pick is well worth it to secure one of, if not the top free agent of the offseason. All of the drama between Hendrickson and the Bengals doesn't exist with these other franchises. They see a former All-Pro that remained productive when healthy last season.

Hendrickson has 39 sacks in his last 41 games. He has value. The Bengals shouldn't let him leave in free agency for free.

Once Hendrickson and the new team agree to terms on a new contract, they can finalize the trade.

Assessing the Risk

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The franchise tag would put Hendrickson in position to make $30.2 million in 2026. His cap hit would be $36.7 million after Cincinnati used a void year in 2025 when they gave him a $13 million raise.

Some are worried that no team would be interested in Hendrickson at that number, when in reality there will be a plethora of teams that push to sign him to a multi-year contract in free agency.

Teams aren't going to let the tag get in the way of making a major splash in free agency.

What if Hendrickson signs the tag to secure that money?

He won't. That may sounds like a risk, but it isn't. There's no reason for Hendrickson to sign the tag right away.

Hendrickson wants a long-term contract. As long as the Bengals make it clear that they'll allow him to negotiate with the Bears, Cowboys or another team that could be interested in his services, then he'll stay patient with hopes of securing a mult-year contract elsewhere.

If for some reason a trade fell through after the Bengals placed the tag and they didn't want to commit $36.7 million of cap space to Hendrickson, they could always rescind the tag.

There is little to no risk in this scenario. Tag him, communicate and make it clear that you want to send him somewhere else where he can secure the long-term extension he's been looking for over the past few years.

Wouldn't They Get a Compensatory Pick in 2027?

Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin gives a thumbs up during warmups before the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Compensatory picks are based on the quality of the player you lose in free agency, their contract and how many players you lose in free agency versus how many free agents you sign.

If the Bengals let Hendrickson walk in free agency and then sign Odafe Oweh or a combination of quality starters—let's say Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook—those additions will likely cancel out whatever comp pick they were in line to get from Hendrickson's departure.

It's also worth pointing out that any compensatory pick wouldn't be set until next offseason. Why should the Bengals wait to acquire an asset for Hendrickson when they have plenty of needs on their roster?

Bottom Line

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals likely wouldn't qualify for a compensatory pick if they let Hendrickson walk becuase they're expected to make a real push to add talent in free agency.

Combine that with Hendrickson being a top free agent, his desire to get a multi-year contract and the Bengals' needs and it's easy to see why a tag-and-trade makes sense.

It's a low-risk move that would give the Bengals another asset to use this offseason with hopes of improving their roster and getting back to the playoffs in 2026.

