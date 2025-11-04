Dallas Cowboys Interested in Multiple Bengals Players Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — Could Trey Hendrickson or Logan Wilson be Dallas bound?
The Cowboys are reportedly interested in both Bengals stars ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Jordan Schultz is reporting that Dallas is expected to make a trade and that the Cowboys have talked to the Bengals about Wilson and Hendrickson.
"The Cowboys have held trade discussions with multiple teams regarding defensive players—believed to be focused on pass rushers and linebackers—and the expectation is that at least one deal will be finalized by Tuesday," Schultz tweeted. "My understanding is the Cowboys have spoken to the Bengals on DE Trey Hendrickson and LB Logan Wilson, and to the Dolphins on OLB Bradley Chubb. They’ve had talks with other teams as well."
The Bengals should be willing to trade Hendrickson and Wilson under the right circumstances. Hendrickson is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, but they clearly didn't want to sign the 31-year-old to a long-term contract this offseason.
Why not get multiple picks in return for a player that isn't in their long-term plan? Hendrickson has four sacks this season after leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks last year. If Dallas is willing to offer a second round pick and another late rounder or a player in return for Hendrickson, then the Bengals should seriously consider [and probably take] the offer.
Hendrickson requested a trade this offseason, but ultimately remained in Cincinnati on a re-worked one-year contract. Does he hope to be traded by Tuesday's deadline?
“I stopped doing hopes and all that stuff a long time ago,” Hendrickson said on Monday. “You are where your feet are, and I'm incredibly blessed to be where I am right now."
Meanwhile, Wilson was benched in favor of rookie Barrett Carter last month. He was still playing at a competent level, but the Bengals' coaching staff decided to make the change.
Wilson, 29, requested a trade earlier this month after Carter took his place in the Bengals' starting lineup. He has 47 tackles in eight games. League sources have confirmed that the team is open to trading Wilson. They're also reportedly listening to offers for Hendrickson.
For more on the Bengals trade deadline plans, watch the video below and make sure you subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Also check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 61,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast