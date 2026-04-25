Instant NFL Draft Grade: Bengals Find Value To Close 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft has come to a close for the Bengals. With their final two picks, the team drafted Texas tight end Jack Endries at Pick 221, and Landon Robinson at Pick 226.

Valuable Tight End In Seventh Round

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas tight end Jack Endries (TE06) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

NFL Draft Grade: A

Endries immediately brings solid versatility to a Bengals tight end room that was sorely lacking it. As Fernando Mendoza's go-to target at Cal in 2024, Endries had 56 receptions for 623 yards, and two touchdowns, showcasing great athleticism as a pass-catcher, along with the ability to compete as an in-line blocker. He started all 13 games for the Longhorns in 2025.

According to Arif Hasan's consensus big board, Endries was slotted at 128th overall, showing the Bengals got incredible value for this selection.

Noah Fant failed to fill a TE void last season as a late free agent signing for the team. The plan for Endries may be to have a tight end with similar versatility to Erick All in case the latter cannot regain his form for the Bengals this coming season as he returns from that devastating knee injury. They need someone to complement Mike Gesicki.

Endries should find immediate chemistry with Joe Burrow. His skill set allows the Bengals to have more versatility.

Strong Finish To The Draft

Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Donald J Trump, President of the United States of America, walks on the field with Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) and Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Landon Robinson (96) before the game against the Army West Point Black Knights at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

NFL Draft Grade: B+

Robinson was about as brutal an athletic force as they come for Navy at defensive tackle. Throughout his time in college, Robinson notched four sacks in back to back seasons (2023 and 2024), and improved on that number this past year with 6.5.

According to Arif Hasan's consensus big board, he came in at 215th overall which signals a slight value pick for the Bengals at No. 226 in a draft where they have secured valuable players that also fill needs where they have picked.

Robinson quickly became a Bengals fan favorite during the draft process, and the biggest reason he fell in the draft was due to his size at 5'11", 293 lbs.

Robinson was a consistent playmaker during his time in college and adds another layer of depth to a talented Bengals defensive line room. The Bengals 2026 draft is now in the books, and it is time to journey towards the next offseason phase

Zac Taylor feels strongly about the teams latest draft class.



"All in all, I think we did a heckuva job." The Bengals head coach said after the draft on Saturday.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.