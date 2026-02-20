Former Cincinnati Bengals Coach Hired By NFC Team

CINCINNATI — A former Bengals coach is back in the NFL.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported the Vikings hired Kyle Caskey as their new offensive assistant.

"The Vikings have hired Kyle Caskey as an offensive assistant," Seifert posted on X. "Caskey had been slated to be offensive coordinator of the UFL's Orlando Storm this season and had previously been the RB/special teams coach for the St. Louis Battlehawks, all under HC Anthony Becht."

Caskey was on the Bengals staff with Marvin Lewis from 2010-2018 in various roles, including running backs coach from 2014-2018. Current Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is hard at work assessing the potential new talents that could join the Bengals.

They already have the offensive side mostly covered this coming season, led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase at the top.

"We work really hard on the relationships," Taylor said about his relationship with those players last month. "Those are important things. We want those guys to trust us. We work really hard to put them into great positions so they can get the most out of their abilities and help our team win. I think that they see that and they respect that, and the only way we can reach our potential with those two guys is if you've got a relationship to match it, where you pour into them and they know that you want the best for them.

"I've worked really hard with those two guys, as all our coaches have, and they've reciprocated that, so it's a hard thing to do because you face a lot of adversity as a group. (You) go through a lot of ups and downs, and to do it with those guys is special, because of how hard they work and how much it means to them. I think to be a part of that, I don't take it for granted. It's something we work really hard at."

