Brian Callahan Lands New Coaching Job, Here's What it Means for Bengals' Future

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is joining the New York Giants coaching staff as their new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the hire on Wednesday morning.

Callahan just got fired this past season as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans after two rough seasons at the helm following his time with Cincinnati as the franchise's offensive coordinator, which began in 2019.

Following the 2023 season, Callahan nailed down the Titans’ head coaching position. He struggled immediately, going 3-14 in his first season, and was fired halfway through his second season.

Callahan ended his time in Tennessee with a 4-19 record and now flips to the NFC for the first time this decade as Jaxson Dart's new coach.

Callahan knew the Titans' job would be tough to work through without a quarterback like Joe Burrow waiting for him.

“There’s a lot of lessons and parallels to building football teams and how we did things in Cincinnati, but yeah, no Joe Burrow is waiting for me, you know what I mean?” Callahan said in Dec. 2024. “That’s just the nature of how this all works, and Ja’Marr (Chase) has turned into one of the best players in football, and those things are just how it’s been built there, and our availability and what it looks like for us will be very different. I hope the result is the same and that we build a competitive football team that’s in a contending mode for a long time, and there are similarities there, ... but how and where we get there are both very, very different processes that ultimately aren’t going to mirror each other a whole lot when it comes to that.”

The Bengals do not play the Giants this coming season.

What It Means For the Bengals

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan takes questions after their 41-20 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Current Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher had multiple interviews for other jobs this season. If Cincinnati gets back to the playoffs in 2026, it's realistic to think he'll get a head coaching job or continue his push to be an offensive playcaller somewhere else.

If Pitcher did get a new job, then the door would be open for Callahan to reunite with Burrow, Zac Taylor and the Bengals. It's good to have options and Callahan not landing an offensive coordinator job this cycle certainly leaves the door open for his return.

