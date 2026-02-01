Bengals Appear to Make Key Coaching Change That May Impact Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals assistant quarterback's coach Fredi Knighten is no longer shown on the team's website.

That means the Bengals could either be adding a new assistant quarterback's coach or promoting from within.

Knighten spent the past two seasons in Cincinnati. It's unclear if he found a new role elsewhere or if he was let go by the Bengals.

Head coach Zac Taylor praised the coaching staff following the 2025 season and said he didn't plan on making any changes.

"I think that we've got a really strong collection of coaches," Taylor said last month. "That I always feel this way, that over the next 10 years, you're gonna see unbelievable things from everybody on the staff. And I see them every day and know what they're capable of. Don't ever wanna lose any of them, because I think we have a really, really, really strong coaching staff.”

The Bengals are in the process of hiring Davis Koetter to be their assistant wide receiver's coach according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That's the same job title that Jordan Salkin had last season.

Could Salkin be replacing Knighten? Salkin is still listed on the Bengals website as the assistant wide receiver's coach.

Cincinnati hired Knighten two years ago after promoting Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator and Brad Kragthorpe to quarterbacks coach after Brian Callahan got the head coaching job in Tennessee.

The Bengals made significant changes to their coaching staff last offseason, bringing in Al Golden, Scott Peters and Jerry Montgomery.

"Really excited, really excited about the direction these guys are going," Taylor said. "A lot of the new guys on defense, O-line guys, really pleased with how they just fit as a staff. The type of people they are, the type of workers they are, their football IQ, their ability to work well with others, and adapt to scheme, and have great ideas."

