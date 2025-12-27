How Many Cincinnati Bengals Have Snared an Interception in Their Final NFL Game?

CINCINNATI – Louis Breeden recorded his 33rd – and final – NFL interception in the 134th – and final – game of his career. It was 38 years ago today on Dec. 27, 1987.

Breeden played all 10 of his seasons in Cincinnati and still ranks second on the Bengals' career interception list behind Hall of Famer Ken Riley’s 65.

A seventh-round pick from North Carolina Central in 1977, Breeden still owns a share of two franchise records:

-- He is one of six Bengals to record three interceptions in a game, with his third coming in the end zone with 9 seconds remaining in regulation in a 17-14 overtime victory against the Bears in 1980.

-- His 102-yard interception return against the Chargers and Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts is tied with Artrell Hawkins for the longest in team annals.

Going back to Breeden’s interception in his final NFL game, it came against the Oilers and Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon.

If you’re wondering if any other Bengals have recorded an interception in their final NFL game, the answer is “yes.”

A lot.

Breeden is actually one of eight players while playing for Cincinnati and one of 161 across the league to accomplish it since the 1970 merger.

Only the Lions (12), Packers (9), Jets (9) and Commanders (9) have more than the Bengals' 8.

Here are the Cincinnati players who have snared a pick in their final NFL game:

Dick Jauron, 1980

Ken Riley, 1983

Louis Breeden, 1987

Rod Jones, 1996

Tory James, 2006

Chris Crocker, 2013

Dane Sanzenbacher, 2014

B.W. Webb, 2014

You might be scratching your head about Sanzenbacher because he played wide receiver, but he intercepted a Brad Wing pass on a fake punt attempt in 27-17 loss to the Steelers in the 2014 season finale.

Breeden is one of two Bengals – and only 38 players in NFL history – to have multiple interceptions in consecutive games.

He did during the team’s run to Super Bowl XVI in 1981 with two against Fouts in a 40-17 victory (the game with his 102-yard TD), followed by two against the Rams in a 24-10 triumph a week later.

Linebacker Al Beauchamp is the only other Bengals player to accomplish it, doing so in 1971.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.