Bengals May Have Obvious Veteran Replacement If Trey Hendrickson Is Traded

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Trey Hendrickson are set to part ways this offseason. A tag-and-trade scenario makes the most sense for the Bengals. They're in "win-now" mode and are hoping to get better on defense, despite losing arguably the top pass rusher on the market.

So who could help replace Hendrickson if the Bengals did trade him or let him leave in free agency?

Obvious Target

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary (52) during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Packers defensive end Rashan Gary could be a perfect target in free agency following Hendrickson's inevitable departure.

Gary, 28, isn't expected to return to Green Bay in 2026. He's currently under contract, but he has a cap hit of nearly $28 million. The Packers could save over $11 million in cap space by moving on from the veteran.

"I would be surprised if Gary is on the team next season," Matt Schneidman of The Athletic wrote. "The Packers might first ask Gary to take a pay cut, but he’s well within his rights to tell them to kick rocks and try to sign a better deal elsewhere."

The Bengals have a connection to Gary that could help nudge him to free agency and ultimately to Cincinnati. More on that in a bit.

Still Productive

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary (52) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Gary had 60 pressures last season according to Pro Football Focus. For comparison sake, Joseph Ossai had 43 pressures in 2025. Myles Murphy had 41 pressures.

Gary had 7.5 sacks, with all of them coming early in the year. That is noteworthy, but production is production. He was also a solid run defender, earning a 71.2 overall grade from PFF. His ability to bring pressure off the edge and get after opposing quarterbacks will appeal to the Bengals.

Gary has had 45 or more tackles and 7.5 or more sacks in each of the past three seasons. He's an ideal target for a Bengals defense that needs more talent.

Jerry Montgomery Connection

Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery works with Jarran Reed (90) during Green Bay Packers minicamp Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis. Packers08 20 | MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati desperately needs to bring in a proven pass rusher. Current Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was in Green Bay with Gary for five seasons (2019-23). Montgomery helped draft Gary with the 12th selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. He also helped him develop into a productive pass rusher.

Gary played his best ball when Montgomery was in Green Bay, compiling 24.5 sacks in a three-year span from 2021-23.

Montgomery's relationship with Gary could help if they do target him in free agency. He is the exact player that the Bengals have had success targeting. From his first round pedigree, his production and his familiarity with Montgomery—this fit makes too much sense.

