Jaelan Phillips’ $120M Deal With Panthers Just Changed Things for the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need to upgrade their defense this offseason, especially considering they're almost certainly going to lose Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

Hendrickson is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and he's been the best player on the Bengals defense for quite some time. With him leaving town, the Bengals will need to turn to free agency to bolster their defensive line ahead of next season.

On Monday, they lost out on one of the top replacement options in free agency, as NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Carolina Panthers agreed to a 4-year, $120 million deal with former Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

Bengals lose potential free agent target to the Panthers

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The new contract includes $80 million guaranteed according to the post that Schefter wrote on X.

Whiffing on Phillips is a tough outcome for the Bengals, but it never seemed to be a realistic option for Cincinnati.

The Bengals are likely going to go after different free agent edge rushers in free agency and in the NFL Draft. They desperately need to bolster their pass rush.

Jaelan Phillips sets market for free agent edge rushers

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) celebrates a sack against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This Phillips deal should set the market for the rest of the free agent edge rushers, including Los Angeles Chargers star Odafe Oweh. Oweh would be the perfect addition for the Bengals, but he's likely going to sign for something similar to Phillips' deal.

If the Bengals are willing to give up $25 million to $30 million per season, they should be able to compete for Oweh. He would be a huge addition to the edge with Hendrickson likely leaving town.

Only time will tell if the Bengals will opt to make a splash this offseason. The market is set.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube. Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI. Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page. Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast. Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok.