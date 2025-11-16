Ja'Marr Chase Pushes Back After Jalen Ramsey Accused Bengals Star of Spitting on Him
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase says he didn't spit on Jalen Ramsey during Sunday's 34-12 loss to the Steelers.
"I never opened my mouth to that guy," Chase said. "I didn't spit on nobody."
Ramsey accused Chase of spitting on him after the game.
"He spit on me so it's up," Ramsey said. "I don't give a F*** about football after that."
Chase and Ramsey were engaged in multiple scuffles in the third quarter of Sunday's game. They were call for offsetting penalties and on the very next play Ramsey threw a punch at Chase.
Ramsey was called for a penalty and ejected from the game.
"The first time we had an altercation, and then it was the second time," Chase said. "Something got under his skin."
The Steelers' entire secondary was jawing with Chase throughout the game. Ramsey talked plenty of trash to the Bengals' star, as did cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Chase of course talked back, but the Steelers got the last laugh—a 34-12 win.
The Steelers' entire secondary was jawing with Chase throughout the game.
The Steelers did hold Chase in check. He finished with just three receptions for 30 yards on 10 targets. Cincinnati's offense took a major step back, scoring just 12 points. They scored one touchdown, but struggled to consistently move the ball.
Just one month after Chase tallied 16 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' 33-31 win over the Steelers, Pittsburgh punched back by holding him in check and handing Cincinnati their third loss in a row.
The Bengals are 3-7 on the season and any realistic chance of making the playoffs went out the window after Sunday's loss in Pittsburgh.
Watch video of Chase and Ramsey's comments below:
