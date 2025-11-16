Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey Get Into Fight, Ramsey Ejected for Throwing Punch
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey got into multiple scuffles in the second half of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Chase and Ramsey got tangled up on a run play and had to be broken up. Both were called for offsetting penalties and given warnings.
Ramsey threw a punch at Chase the very next play. He was ejected from the game.
Watch video of both exchanges below:
Rivalry
A big reason why the Steelers traded for Ramsey before this season was to slow down Chase, Tee Higgins and the Bengals' weapons.
Ramsey struggled against Chase in their first matchup. Chase had 16 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' 33-31 win.
Ramsey was moved to safety after that game.
"He's just really showing how versatile he is as a person, as a DB," Chase said this week. "I think he only moved to safety because it was a change on the back end. I'm not really sure 100% what's going on, how they're doing that, but he's just showing off how versatile he is."
Does it change the Steelers' defense?
"I don't think so, no," Chase said. "I think he had a couple snaps at safety when we first played them."
Chase called the Bengals' matchup with the Steelers a "must-win." Cincinnati is 3-6. They've lost back-to-back games by six points combined, including a heartbreaking 39-38 loss to the Jets.
The Bengals currently trail the Steelers 20-12 in the fourth quarter. A win would pull them within a game of Pittsburgh for the AFC North lead. A loss would put them three games behind Pittsburgh with seven games left this season.
