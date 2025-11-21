Joe Burrow Injury: Doctor Weighs In on Return Risks, Possibility of Re-Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is pushing to play on Sunday against the Patriots. Should he?
I had a question and answer session with Dr. Brandon Bowers of Athletico to see if Burrow is at major risk of re-injury, the risk of playing on Sunday versus waiting until Thanksgiving against the Ravens, the protection Burrow will wear in his cleat and more!
Check out the Q&A below:
James: Joe Burrow may play on Sunday against the Patriots. Should fans be concerned that he's coming back too soon from an injury most people believed would keep him out until Mid-December?
Dr. Bowers: "Burrow is now nine weeks removed from surgery to repair a turf toe injury and practiced earlier this week for the Bengals. This is three weeks ahead of schedule based on the initial rehab timeline.At this point, Burrow is likely healthy enough to return safely. His mobility may be somewhat limited if he needs to scramble, and the team will probably lean on more pocket passing-friendly play-calling.I don’t see his early return as a cause for concern; the Bengals’ medical team would not clear him if it put him at unnecessary risk. If he were a running back or wide receiver, I don’t think we’d see him back this early, as the demands on the big toe for those positions are far greater than for a quarterback."
James: What will Burrow wear in his cleat and how will it impact his mobility?
Dr. Bowers: "Burrow will use a carbon fiber plate in his cleat to protect his surgically repaired big toe. The plate helps prevent hyperextension and reduces stress on the repair. These plates are highly effective in providing protection when returning to play."
James: "How long will Burrow need to have the carbon fiber plate in his cleat? Rest of season? Offseason training? Next season?"
Dr. Bowers: "I expect Burrow to use the carbon fiber insert for the rest of the season and into the offseason. Beyond that, some players choose to continue using it for protection and peace of mind, while others ditch it and play without any type of insert."
James: "How big of a risk is there for re-injury?"
Dr. Bowers: "I view the risk of re-injury as low. The carbon fiber plate provides solid protection for the toe. However, because he may be returning slightly ahead of schedule, he could be a bit less mobile when scrambling and may have more difficulty escaping pressure. That could lead to a few extra hits on plays he might normally evade."
James: I wrote that if Burrow was going to return on Thanksgiving, he should come back a few days earlier and play against the Patriots with the Bengals likely needing to win out to make the playoffs. Would a few days of extra rest matter between Sunday to Thursday? They won't have a real practice and he won't get real practice reps next week due to the short week.
Dr. Bowers: "I don’t see a significant difference between playing Sunday versus waiting until Thursday. Playing Sunday would let him get his feet wet before the Thanksgiving game. At this stage of his recovery, an extra three days of rest isn’t likely to make a meaningful difference. If the Bengals’ medical staff believes he is ready, they should feel comfortable letting him go on Sunday against the Patriots."
