Joe Burrow Receives High Praise After Week 14 Shootout vs Buffalo Bills

CINCINNATI ---- The Bengals failed to capture what could have been a season-saving win against the Buffalo Bills in Highmark Stadium in Week 14. One thing we can say for sure, though, is that Joe Burrow once again showed why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League.





People have been quick to slander Burrow for a pick-six that occurred later in the game, at a crucial moment, and while Burrow made a mistake on the throw, just as much, if not more, credit must be given to Bills cornerback Christian Benford for creating a spectacular play in a big-time moment.





The bottom line is, when you score 34 points, it should be enough to win the game. Unless you are the Bengals' 2025 defense, because of the defense, Cincinnati lost the game 39 to 34 due to Bills star quarterback Josh Allen making big-time plays when the defense gave him the opportunity.





Burrow's efforts did not go unnoticed, though, when you look around those in the national media. Colin Cowherd and John Middlekauff discussed Burrow and Allen's sensational back-and-forth duel in Buffalo from Sunday.





"Josh Allen plays Superman in the fourth quarter, beats the Bengals 39-34, Joe Burrow's 25 of 36, 234 yards, great on third down, six yards a play. Basically he had a really bad pick-six, but to go to Buffalo in the snow and drop 34, I don't know." Cowherd said. "They're very much about Allen and their tight ends, I don't know what to make of Buffalo. I don't trust them. They can't defend the run, Burrow moved up and down the field, he just had a terrible pick-six."



Middlekauff then chimed in and gave high praise to both Burrow and Allen, going as far as to call them the two best quarterbacks in the league currently.



"Pretty crazy how good he is [Burrow] coming off the long layoff in the middle of the season," Middlekauff said. "Those are the two best quarterbacks in the league right now, and Josh Allen who is he gonna win the MVP or not? I don't know, but he's the best player in the league."

Burrow has brought life back to a Bengals team that began to fall even further into despair, even after Joe Flacco provided a spark in October.



Yet despite that, the team continues to lose games that they should win due to the defense surrendering explosive plays, failing to communicate, and consistently missing tackles.



Burrow makes his return to action at home in Paycor Stadium for the first time since injuring his toe on Sunday when the Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens. For more on the matchup, go here.

“Joe Burrow & Josh Allen are the two best quarterbacks in the league right now”@colincowherd & @JohnMiddlekauff discuss the superstar QBs pic.twitter.com/Jc9HTVy3hI — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 9, 2025

