Joe Flacco Makes History, Joins Exclusive Club During Sunday's Bengals Game vs Steelers
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco made his 200th career start on Sunday. He's only the 17th quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark.
Flacco, 40, joined Cincinnati last month after the Bengals traded a 2026 fifth round pick to the Browns in exchange for Flacco and a 2026 sixth round pick.
Sunday's game against the Steelers was his fifth consecutive start for the Bengals. He's also gone up against the Bengals plenty in his career. The veteran quarterback has made 22 starts against Cincinnati, posting a 9-13 record in the process. He started against the Bengals in Week 1 with the Browns and has had countless battles with Cincinnati when he was in Baltimore for the first 11 seasons of his career.
Flacco entered Sunday's game with a 102.6 quarterback rating in four starts for the Bengals.
"Yeah, I think he's obviously, he's done a great job," Joe Burrow said when asked about Flacco this week. "I've had a lot of respect for him for a long time. He's been on a lot of different teams for the last several years. He always goes in and plays well and puts the ball where it's supposed to be, and is accurate and does a lot of things really well. So, it's been fun to watch."
Flacco and the Bengals trail the Steelers 10-6 at halftime on Sunday. He's completed 10-of-17 passes for 82 yards and one touchdown. The 28-yard strike to Tee Higgins was an off-script play that gave the Bengals their first touchdown on an opening drive since Week 1. Watch the play here.
