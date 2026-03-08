Bengals Predicted to Lose Superstar Defender to Colts in Free Agency

For years, the Cincinnati Bengals and superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson battled with a contract dispute, but the two sides were never able to come together on a deal that would keep the star pass rusher in Cincinnati through his early 30s.

As a result, the Bengals didn't opt to franchise tag him ahead of Tuesday's franchise tag deadline, which seemingly marks the end of Hendrickson's time with the Bengals. This was expected and most fans have come to grips with this fact.

But the saga won't officially be over under Hendrickson signs on the dotted line of a contract with a new team in free agency this offseason. Any team with a little bit of money available should be interested in the superstar. But where could he be looking to sign?

ESPN's Matt Bowen recently suggested the Indianapolis Colts would be the best fit for Hendrickson while predicting the former Bengals star would sign with Indianapolis this offseason.

Trey Hendrickson would fit perfectly with the Colts

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs out to the field before the game against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"Colts general manager Chris Ballard could make a splash move in landing the top free agent on our board. And Hendrickson would reunite with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, his former coach in Cincinnati, to boost the pass rush opposite Laiatu Latu," Bowen wrote. "In seven games last season with the Bengals, Hendrickson had four sacks -- but his 17.5 sacks in 2024 ranked No. 1 in the league. The Colts finished with 39 sacks last season, tied for 15th in the NFL. Adding to the defensive front should be a priority for win-now Indianapolis."

The Colts have been linked to Hendrickson for a few weeks now and the fit makes a lot of sense considering Hendrickson's direct connection to Lou Anarumo in Indianapolis. The Colts are a middle of the road defense with a middle of the road pass rush. Yet, they seemingly went all in at the trade deadline by sending two first round picks to the New York Jets for Sauce Gardner. After making a move like that, the Colts have no other option than to go for it all.

Adding Hendrickson would be the equivalent of "going for it all" this offseason. He's a veteran who's heading down the final stretch of dominance in his career. Signing him to a three- or four-year deal would be a huge move for the Colts.

