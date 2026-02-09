Maxx Crosby’s Bold Message to Tom Brady Could Open Door for Major Bengals Trade

CINCINNATI — Maxx Crosby reportedly told Raiders minority owner and legendary quarterback Tom Brady that he would never play for Las Vegas again.

Jason LaCanfora of SportsBoom.com shared a quote he received from an NFL general manager about Crosby's future with the Raiders.

“He told Tom Brady ,” the unnamed general manager told LaCanfora. “That’s a fact. He told them he’ll retire before he ever plays for them again. But I’m not sure they’re actually going to trade him. Myles Garrett said the same thing last year, and we know how that ended up.”

The Garrett situation is a good reminder that these things can change in a hurry, but all signs do point to Crosby being available for trade this offseason.

"Yeah, probably," Jay Glazer said last week when asked if Crosby would be traded before the NFL Draft. "Yes, it's real. It’s Maxx's decision. They don’t want to do it. But he was just like, I'm not going through another rebuild.”

Fit With Bengals

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Bengals certainly have the draft assets to pull off a trade for Crosby, including the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. If the Bengals landed Crosby, it would be a game changing move. He's a player you can build around and would completely transform a Bengals defense that has struggled in recent seasons.

Crosby is under contract through the 2029 campaign. He signed a three-year extension last offseason. He has a reasonable and quite frankly team-friendly contract.

If the Bengals are going to lose Trey Hendrickson in free agency—and all signs point to that being the case, then bringing in a player like Crosby would help fill that void.

It's also worth noting that teams may prefer to trade for Hendrickson if the Bengals used the franchise tag on him over giving up significantly more in a deal for Crosby.

