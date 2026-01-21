Mike McDaniel Makes Big Decision That Could Impact Bengals OC Dan Pitcher's Future in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher could have a new job in the near future.

Pitcher is set to interview for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator job this week.

It looked like the Bucs may hire Mike McDaniel, but he's taking the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator job according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is expected to become the Chargers offensive coordinator barring a change of heart," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. "McDaniel has informed other teams that they’re out, the Chargers clearly want him, and the two sides are having dinner tonight. But the expectation across the league is that McDaniel will be staying in LA."

ESPN's Jeff Darlington shared an update that could bode well for Pitcher's chances in Tampa Bay. The Bucs were targeting McDaniel. They could pivot to Pitcher now that McDaniel is Los Angeles bound.

"The Bucs and the Eagles both pursued McDaniel as their top OC target," Darlington tweeted. "The Bucs were especially diligent in their courtship, and McDaniel was very engaged with them throughout. Ultimately, the lure of getting back to California and coaching Justin Herbert proved strongest."

That means the Bucs could pivot to Pitcher. They interviewed him for their offensive coordinator job in 2023. They requested to interview him again this week. He wants to be an offensive play caller.

It could be a natural fit. If Pitcher leaves, the Bengals would seriously consider bringing back former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan spent five seasons in Cincinnati (2019-23) as their offensive coordinator. His success with the Bengals helped him become head coach of the Titans in January 2024.

Callahan was fired in October. The Buccaneers and Chargers brought him in for interviews. If the Bucs job goes to Pitcher, Callahan could certainly return to Cincinnati and reunite with Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow.

