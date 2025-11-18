National Personality RIPS Ja'Marr Chase, Believes One-Game Suspension Not Enough For Spitting on Jalen Ramsey
CINCINNATI ---- The Bengals likely season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday was made doubly worse by an incident that involved star wideout Ja'Marr Chase and Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey.
At the start of the fourth quarter after the Bengals offense failed to draw the Steelers defense offsides on a 4th & 1, Ramsey and Chase began trash-talking one another, and seemingly out of nowhere Ramsey grabbed Chase and threw a punch.
This would result in only Ramsey being ejected from the game after Chase resisted the urge to retaliate. After the game ended, Ramsey made the claim that Chase spat on him, which is what caused him to get physical instead of just normal trash talk, something Chase denied.
"I ain’t never opened my mouth to that guy…. I didn’t spit on nobody," he said after the game.
Footage captured by FOX19's Austin Briski later revealed the truth, however, and the unfortunate reality is that Chase simply lied about not spitting on Ramsey.
This has caused a stir of analysts and former players calling Chase out for his actions. It is utterly disgusting and indefensible to spit on another human being, regardless of what may be getting said in a competitive environment.
Stephen A Smith spoke out on the matter on First Take Monday morning and stated that Chase's actions should result in an automatic two-game suspension.
"It should an automatic two-game suspension, automatic. One is for the spitting, another is for telling a bald-faced lie." Smith said.
Smith went further in on his call for Chase's suspension by stating that the NFL needs to send a message to stop this kind of behavior after Eagles defensive tackle, Jalen Carter spit on an opponent earlier in the season.
"The NFL has to send a message," Smith said. "We saw what Jalen Carter did at the start of the season or whatever, you talk about a situation where it's gonna be very very difficult to control how another man comes at you, whether it's on the football field, or even outside after the game, you know in the locker room or whatever. These are the things you put a stop to before they even start, you don't do that. You have to send that kind of message, I believe it warrants a two-game suspension, that's what I believe it does."
No matter which way you look at it, Chase was in the wrong to say the least. You simply do not spit on another human being.
The NFL did suspend Chase for one game. He appealed the suspension on Tuesday. Watch Smith's rant about Chase below:
