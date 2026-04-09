NFL Draft Buzz: Bengals Met With Intriguing 6-Foot-9 Offensive Line Prospect
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The Cincinnati Bengals need to hit the jackpot with the upcoming NFL draft. They have the foundation to be a Super Bowl contender, led by Joe Burrow and company on offense, but they need to work on their depth and continue upgrading the defense.
While all eyes are on the No. 10 pick in the draft, the Bengals are preparing to hit the jackpot with each selection. They recently met with 6-foot-9, 346-pound Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell a few weeks before the draft.
Bengals Met With Intriguing Offensive Line Prospect Markel Bell
"I met with a lot of teams at pro day. The day before pro day, I met with the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints," Bell said, via NFL Draft OnSi's Justin Melo. "I went to dinner with the Dallas Cowboys. At Pro Day, I met the New York Giants right before my workout. I met with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos right after my workout. I’m about to head to Miami and Philadelphia for Top 30 visits with the Dolphins and Eagles. I recently met virtually with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars."
Bell is a massive offensive lineman with the ability to suffocate and smother defensive linemen. He's agile for his size, too, which makes him a lot more valuable than most 6-foot-9 offensive linemen.
Bell has quite a lot of potential and could be an intriguing draft option for the Bengals. He's very confident in his abilities and has shown a lot of improvement over the last year or two.
Middle Round Option
"I really just overwhelm defenders. There are some offensive tackles in the NFL at my size, but I feel like I move very well, very efficiently for my size. I’m still working to be even better," Bell said, via Melo. "I’m getting better in this offseason right now. I’m better than I was during the 2025 season. I’m always working to move more efficiently at my size. I love overwhelming defenders, man. They just assume I can’t move well because I’m so big. They don’t think I can bend well at my size. They’re sadly mistaken."
While the Bengals shouldn't be desperately looking to add to the offensive line, Bell could be a viable option in the third or fourth round.
Specifically, if he's available in the fourth round or beyond, he's somebody to keep an eye on for the Bengals. He could be the perfect addition to an offensive line that desperately needs depth beyond the starters. Check out the full chat with Melo here.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel