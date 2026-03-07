NFL Mock Trade: Bengals Make Splash Move After Maxx Crosby Blockbuster

The Cincinnati Bengals need to make a slew of upgrades to their defense if they want to compete for a playoff spot in 2026. If they don't upgrade their defense, they'll be left behind in the AFC North by the Baltimore Ravens and potentially even the Pittsburgh Steelers if Aaron Rodgers returns. The Ravens recently made a big splash to land Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders. Now the Bengals need to respond.

Cincinnati needs to upgrade every unit on defense, but specifically, it needs to find a game wrecker in the trenches. Adding one or two star players to the defensive line would go a long way. The Bengals would be best off if they can land a superstar who can plug the running lanes while also rushing the passer.

That's where Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons comes into play.

Simmons is the perfect trade target for the Bengals. He's a four-time Pro Bowler who's coming off the best season of his career. What would it cost the Bengals to land him?

Jeffrey Simmons is the Perfect Trade Target for the Bengals

Oct 1, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Mock trade: Bengals receive DT Jeffery Simmons, Titans receive 2026 second-round pick (pick No. 41), 2027 first-round pick

There are a few trades to look at when trying to gauge the cost of acquiring Simmons. The recent Crosby trade, which sent two first rounders back to the Raiders, is likely a bit too much, but the Dallas Cowboys trade for New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams last season is likely a good guide. The Cowboys gave up a 2026 second-round pick, a first-round pick next year, and Mazi Smith to land Williams.

Simmons recorded 11 sacks last season, which would be a huge boost for the Bengals. He wouldn't replace Trey Hendrickson's production on the edge, but his ability to defend the run would make him just as valuable.

The Bengals were the worst run defense in the league last season, allowing nearly 150 yards per game. Adding a force like Simmons in the middle of the defensive line would make everybody's job easier. He would also add to the pass rush in a big way.

To make matters better, the Bengals would be able to keep their first round pick in this mock trade, which should allow them to land a playmaker like Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs.

If all goes well, the 2027 first round pick going to the Titans would be closer to a second-round pick than it would be the top of the draft. If the Bengals were going to make a big swing this offseason, trading for Simmons would likely be the No. 1 trade idea on their list.

