On This Date Four Years Ago: Bengals Upset Chiefs to Advance to Super Bowl LVI

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LVI four years ago today.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, despite trailing 21-3 in the second quarter. Burrow ran for four first downs and threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Evan McPherson kicked the game winning 31-yard field goal in overtime. He went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts, including a 52-yarder earlier in the game.

The biggest difference between this team and the one we've seen in recent years was on defense.

The Bengals sacked Mahomes four times—all in the second half. They held the Chiefs scoreless on six-straight possessions. They forced four punts, B.J. Hill had a crucial interception and Cincinnati kept Kansas City out of the end zone after they opted to go for it from on the two-yard line on the final play of the first half.

The biggest play came in overtime when Jessie Bates knocked the ball away from Tyreek Hill and Vonn Bell made a great interception. That put the Bengals in position to kick the game winning field goal.

No one expected the Bengals to make it to the playoffs at the start of that season. For them to win the AFC North, beat the Raiders, upset the Titans and then go into Arrowhead Stadium and beat the Chiefs—it was a magical run.

Relive the moments and the celebration with all of our videos from that special day in Bengals history below:

