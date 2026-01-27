CINCINNATI — The curse of the mayor?

It certainly feels that way. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval made a bold decision to taunt the Chiefs three years ago today ahead of the Bengals matchup in the AFC championship game.

Pureval spoke for just under one minute, taunting the Chiefs and propping up Burrow. The Bengals had won 10-straight games, including a dominating win over the Bills in Buffalo, but everyone knew the matchup with the Chiefs was different.

Kansas City vs Cincinnati quickly became the best rivalry in the NFL. Burrow vs Mahomes was must watch. It didn't need the mayor to chime in with some silly proclamation.

The 152-word declaration still haunts Bengals fans:

"Good afternoon, Cincinnati. I have a proclamation from the desk of the mayor. Be it proclaimed, whereas the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Burrow-Head Stadium for their second consecutive AFC championship game," Pureval said. "Whereas at last year's game, the Bengals scored more points than the Chiefs, resulting in a Bengals victory and a Chiefs loss. Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father. Whereas all season long, Cincinnati has been on a path of destiny, fighting it out to overcome anyone who stands between them and a Super Bowl win, and whereas Kansas City is named after its neighboring state, which is, you know, just kind of weird.

"Now, therefore, I, Aftab Pureval, Mayor of the City of Cincinnati, do hereby proclaim January 29, 2023 as They Gotta Play Us Day in Cincinnati. Thank you."

Pureval posted that video on Jan. 27. The Bengals lost to the Chiefs two days later.

The Chiefs never trailed in the 23-20 win over the Bengals. It was Mahomes' first win over Burrow. The Bengals haven't made it to the playoffs since, posting a 24-27 combined record over the past three seasons.

Watch the cringey comments that didn't hold up well and might've cursed the Bengals below:

