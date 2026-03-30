Free agency began with the Cincinnati Bengals making a couple of obvious moves.

It ended, effectively, with a surprising move.

Or, more specifically, the lack of one.

After inking safety Bryan Cook and defensive end Boye Mafe, the Bengals failed to figure out a way to add a linebacker, one of their biggest positions of need.

So the focus turns to next month’s NFL Draft.

Will the Bengals treat the linebacker position with the urgency it requires?

Or will they wait until Day 3?

Or not draft one at all?

Last week we looked at one safety option for the Bengals in round of the draft.

Let’s do the same for linebacker.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes LB Sonny Styles Would Be Ideal Fit for Bengals at No. 10

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Round 1 Option: Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The biggest question is whether Styles will be available when the Bengals pick at No. 10.

An equally important question is whether the team is even looking for a starting caliber linebacker.

The coaches are high on 2025 draft picks Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter despite the rough starts to their career. They want them to be the starters in 2026 and into the future, which likely played into the decision to not spend starter money on a linebacker in free agency.

Last week on Up and Adams, Styles, who began his career as a safety, said he would love to fill a Kyle Hamilton type of role, referring to the Baltimore Ravens’ versatile All-Pro.

The praise the Bengals have heaped on Hamilton through the years indicates they would love to have that type of player in Al Golden’s scheme.

“He can make an impact from multiple spots on the field and is a plus man-cover talent,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said. “Styles is an emerging player with the traits and versatility to garner longer looks by NFL evaluators. He could see his stock soar leading up to draft day.”

Round 2 Option: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Hill was the pick in last week’s seven-round mock draft.

A rare prospect in terms of talent and stability, Hill played his entire college career at Texas and recorded a Relative Athletic Score of 9.8.

Like Styles, Hill would be a valuable wildcard of versatility in Golden’s scheme.

Hill had 17 sacks during his Texas career, and he led the nation with 16.5 tackles for loss in 2024, which made up more than half of the 31.5 TFLs he posted at Texas.

A notable leap Hill made in 2025, and one the Bengals will find attractive, was his tackling. After missing 10 tackles for a 13.9 miss percentage in 2024, Hill had just two whiffs in 2025 for a 4.4 percentage.

“Three-down linebacker with the playing demeanor and production of a future Pro Bowler,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s instinctive, athletic and under control, transitioning seamlessly from read to react to finish. He plays with downhill thump to thwart interior blocks and the speed to pursue runners from sideline to sideline. Hill has plus cover talent in man or zone, proven credentials as a blitzer or edge rusher, and finishes plays as a strong, reliable tackler. Consistency and field command make him one of the safer linebackers in the class. His size, speed and versatility allow him to profile as an instant-impact rookie at Mike or Will ‘backer.”

Trotter Would Make Good Half of a Double Dip at LB for Bengals

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) during the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Round 3 Option: Josiah Trotter, Missouri

The biggest variable here is whether Trotter will be available with at No. 72.

The third and fourth rounds feel like sweet spots for a Bengals team intent more on adding depth at the position and bolstering Darrin Simmons’ special teams after curiously letting stalwart Tycen Anderson walk away in free agency for a minimal salary.

Trotter is the son of four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr. and the younger brother of current Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Trotter showed talented blitzing skills during his two collegiate seasons (the first at West Virginia and last year at Missouri), which would make him a strong addition for Golden’s 2026 vision of the defense.

“Ascending inside linebacker with NFL bloodlines and alpha energy,” Zierlein wrote. “Trotter’s heavy hands allow him to fit and choke off gaps, but he’s inconsistent in doing so. Block collisions need to be balanced with efficient play-arounds to create more tackle tries. Pursuit speed to the flanks is average, but he is quick to cut and accelerate so he stays close to runs bouncing wide. He stacks backfield production with well-timed run blitzes and crafty rush work. Coverage is the concern, with spotty zone awareness/spacing and the risk of being mismatched in man. Trotter’s wiring and disruptive qualities make him easy to project as a productive, long-time starter in the middle but a defense might need to protect him in coverage.”

Round 4 Option: Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Perkins lost some of his explosiveness after a 2024 ACL injury, otherwise he’d be projected a round or two higher.

Still, he had four sacks and eight tackles for loss for the Tigers last year. But that was after having 26 TFLs and 13 sacks in his first two seasons in Baton Rouge.

He’s only 6-foot-1, 223 pounds, so the fit could be a concern in the rugged AFC North. But then again, the other three teams in the divisions all changed head coaches and offensive coordinators this offseason, so there is a bit of an unknown moving forward.

“Slightly undersized off-ball linebacker with solid 2025 production,” Zierlein wrote. “Perkins is decisive against the run and knifes into the backfield when lanes open. He’s adequate in block take-ons and finishes tackles near the line with good physicality. He can still run but lacks his previous explosiveness in close-outs and pursuit. His instincts in space are average, and he can get lost in coverage, but he has the athletic ability coverage requires. Perkins is at his best when deployed in a scheme that allows him to play free and attack the line as often as possible.”

Two-Sport Athlete Boettcher Could Fill Special Teams Role for Bengals

May 31, 2024; Santa Barbara, CA, USA; Oregon outfielder Bryce Boettcher (28) reacts after hitting a solo home run in top of the eleventh inning of an NCAA Baseball Santa Barbara Regional against the San Diego at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Round 6 Option: Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

A former walk-on who also played baseball for the Ducks, Boettcher was an elite special teams performer during his four season with Oregon.

He had 136 tackles last year, including 5.5 for loss, and six passes defended.

He stole 15 bases in his final baseball season while being voted Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 as an outfielder.

“Two-sport standout at Oregon who passed on a chance to start his baseball career, choosing to pursue an NFL opportunity instead,” Zierlein wrote. “The former walk-on plays like the chip never left his shoulder. He’s fearless in his downhill approach, which leads to feast-or-famine results in the run game. His size, speed and athleticism are average, but his competitive will and motor cover some of that up. Boettcher profiles as an NFL backup but his special-teams talent could be his ticket to a higher draft slotting.”

Round 7 Option: Jack Kelly, BYU

A two-time team captain for the Cougars, Kelly had 10 sacks in 2025.

As is the case with any late-round prospect, there are plenty of holes to poke in his game. But he was a strong blitzer and could find a role as a third-down pass rush specialist and special teams regular.

“Kelly is a burly linebacker with adequate play speed and desired aggression,” Zierlein wrote. “His reaction time is average but his struggles to find his leverage and fit as a run defender pop up too often on tape. He has a strong punch but short arms and can get stuck to blockers who sink their hands in. He’s adequate in coverage but above average as a blitzer and has some juice when he rushes off the edge.”