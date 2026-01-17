One Playoff Pass Rusher Cincinnati Bengals Should Target in Free Agency

Duke Tobin was not shy when he stated that the Bengals need more talent on defense, specifically in the pass rush.

Luckily for Tobin, in a playoff field littered with impending free agents on defense, there are a number of pass rushers set to hit free agency that would instantly boost the potential of what has been a lackluster unit. Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Boye Mafe could provide the biggest injection of talent into a defensive line room that needs more juice.

Since entering the league in 2022, Mafe has grown into a steady and above-average presence on the edge where he consistently brings sheer aggression on each and every play.

When you combine Mafe's aggression with his intelligence to quickly read opposing offenses, it is easy to see how he has constantly improved in one area or another throughout each year of his career, and it translates with his stats.

While his overall sack number took a dip in 2025 as he managed only two sacks, Mafe still generated heavy pressure with a Pass Rush Win Rate of 19% with 40 pressures, and 36 hurries against opposing quarterbacks.

Not only is his production from a pressure standpoint impressive, but it is logical to think that Mafe's sack numbers will increase again. He had five sacks in 2024 and nine in 2023. Mafe is not going to come in and be a Trey Hendrickson-level presence on the edge, but nobody the Bengals sign is going to come in with those expectations.

Mafe won't command the type of money that an Odafe Oweh will get in free agency, which makes the Bengals a realistic possibility.

With both Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai possibly leaving in free agency, the Bengals will be players in the edge market in free agency. Mafe should not be the only move they make to add to the defensive end position, he would make for a solid start as an addition to a defense as he has been a key cog in the Seahawks defense becoming a stout unit in the pass rush specifically. He could be a leader for young players such as Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart.

It should be noted as well that from the outside looking in, it appears that Mafe could be a lock to hit free agency as the Seahawks nearly traded him in the middle of the season to the Chiefs, though the trade fell through at the last second as the Seahawks opted to hold onto him.

Expect Mafe to sign a deal in the $8-10 million range per year according to Over The Cap. Even if it's slightly higher than that, it may be worth it for the Bengals.

The Seahawks play the 49ers on Saturday night at 8 pm ET.

A near deal: At Tuesday’s NFL deadline, the Chiefs made a late strong push to acquire Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe, per sources. Some thought the deal would get done; one source even thought it was completed. But right before the deadline, Seattle opted to hold on to Mafe. pic.twitter.com/lDDrJcOVGo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2025

