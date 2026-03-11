Ravens Back Out of Maxx Crosby Trade, Why Bengals Could Strike Deal With Raiders

CINCINNATI — The Maxx Crosby trade is off after the Ravens "backed out" of the deal on Tuesday night. The NFL world is in shambles.

"One NFL general manager told me everybody involved in Maxx Crosby trade talks knew he would be out until June/July coming off meniscus surgery," Cameron Wolfe tweeted after the news broke. "Consensus opinion I’ve got from NFL decision makers: Ravens got cold feet & it could impact how other teams work w/ BAL going forward."

He wasn't alone.

"Teams around the NFL are definitely shocked to say the least at the Ravens backing out." Jay Glazer tweeted. "A few teams who were previously interested already committed their money elsewhere so they can’t jump in now. Bad all around."

Even Tom Pelissero got in on the action.

"One GM summarized the feelings around the league: “This is very much bullsh-- on Baltimore’s part," Pelissero tweeted.

The NFL world was in shock on Tuesday night, but we do know two things: Crosby is back in Las Vegas and the Raiders are expected to trade him at some point.

Trade Coming?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders are going to trade Crosby. It's simply a matter of "when" not "if" they do.

"Raiders already have received calls from 'several' teams inquiring about the availability of Maxx Crosby in a trade," Adam Schefter tweeted late Tuesday night. "For now the Raiders are prepared to get Crosby healthy and have him play for Las Vegas. But they are listening to other teams."

Translation: "Get your best offers in. We're more than willing to trade him after the Ravens messed this up."

Another thing is certain: Yesterday's price isn't today's price. The Raiders aren't going to get two first round picks for Crosby. The market has shifted. Plenty of veteran free agents have agreed to deals elsewhere. So what will he cost? Should the Bengals be interested?

Are the Bengals a Perfect Fit?

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden looks on from the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals agreed to terms with Boye Mafe, but that doesn't mean they couldn't use a dominant defensive end like Crosby. Of course they're interested. In fact, they were interested before the Baltimore deal was agreed to before the negotiating window opened.

"The Bengals, on the verge of losing Trey Hendrickson in free agency, were another latecomer to the party," Albert Breer wrote earlier this week. "By then, over a quarter of the league’s 32 teams had shown some level of interest in Crosby, with a few others that he had less interest in going to throwing their hats in the ring as well."

If the Bengals were interested then, then they should be interested now. They have roughly $30 million in cap space remaining. They could double that number by restructuring Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's contracts. Simply put: they have cap space and the resources to create more.

What's Crosby's Trade Value?

Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bengals could probably land Crosby for much less than the Ravens deal. Would they be willing to give up the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft straight up for Crosby? What about pick No. 41 and next year's first rounder? Would pick 41 and Shemar Stewart get it done? Would the 41st pick this year and next year's second round pick that could become a first rounder based on Crosby's performance get the Raiders to agree to a deal? What if the Bengals threw in Michigan man Kris Jenkins Jr. as a sweetener to get Tom Brady to sign off on the deal?

There are a lot of questions and not a lot of answers, but the Bengals certainly have the resources: cap space, cash and draft capital, to land Crosby in a trade with the Raiders.

"The karma Baltimore deserves is Crosby getting traded to Cincinnati." Diante Lee of The Ringer tweeted.

The Raiders will try to rebuild as much of Crosby's value as they can. They may even say they're going to keep the star pass rusher this season. They have the cap space to do that for now.

Ultimately, they'll trade him before the draft. If the Bengals had interest before, they shouldn't let the Mafe deal get in the way now. And they should be able to land Crosby for 80 cents (maybe less) on the dollar due to the Ravens' decision to back out of the deal.

It's unlikely, but the Bengals should certainly have the discussion amongst themselves and call the Raiders to see what it would take to land Crosby.