Ravens Splash Trade for Maxx Crosby Likely Leaves Joe Burrow Asking One Big Question

CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens shocked the NFL world on Friday night when they agreed to trade the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and their first round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

It's a big trade that changes the landscape of the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens instantly become the team to beat in the division.

A trade like this should have Joe Burrow asking one big question with free agency just a few days away.

What Will The Bengals Do?

Jul 25, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw as team president Mike Brown, background, watches during training camp practice. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images | Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Bengals owner Mike Brown is watching Burrow in the photo above this sentence. You better believe Burrow will be watching Brown and the Bengals front office just as close in free agency.

Burrow's not going to shy away from a Ravens defense that added Crosby, but he's probably asking himself a simple question: "The Ravens made their big move. What are we going to do to get better?"

The Bengals need to do a lot. They re-signed right guard Dalton Risner ahead of free agency. They desperately need to add pieces to all three levels of their defense in free agency.

Burrow made his feelings clear about free agency in January.

"That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said. You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

Bengals Ready to Attack?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bengals said the right things last week at the 2026 NFL Combine. Now their actions have to back it up.

They need to add significant talent to their roster over the next seven days. Why seven days? Because the real difference making players will switch teams over the next week.

"We're going to attack it," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said at the combine. "We're going to look at all areas, and we're going to try to attack this offseason and fit our needs with the right people. And that's what our focus is, and we're excited about it because we have resources to go out and do some things."

The "things" they do better be significant. Burrow is watching. The rest of the Bengals locker room is watching.

Everyone in the building knows they need more talent. It's time to go get it.