CINCINNATI — New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is familiar with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals.

He had nothing but praise for Burrow and Chase when he was the Chargers defensive coordinator ahead of their matchup with the Bengals.

“Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, that tandem, I don’t know if there’s anybody better," Minter said. "What he’s able to do—a lot of receivers, it’s he’s great at the short routes or intermediate routes or catching the deep ball. (Chase) is really elite at all three. He has the ability to take the bubble and go 70, catch the dig over the middle, split the defense and go 70, the ability to take the top off the defense and go 70. Joe Burrow is in complete control. He has a really good understanding of how you’re trying to play him. He sees coverage really well. Not a whole lot of trickems going on with Joe. He’s such an elite quarterback. Tons of respect for them, Zac Taylor, their play caller and head coach, and how they operate on offense."

The Bengals lost that game 34-27, but Burrow and Chase helped Cincinnati rally from a 3-score deficit to tie the game at 27 in the fourth quarter. Evan McPherson missed two field goal attempts that would've give Cincinnati the lead.

Now Minter is back with the Ravens, a team he coached for four seasons (2017-20). The Bengals hope his return to the division doesn't create another stumbling block in the AFC North.

Cincinnati has missed the playoffs for three-straight seasons, posting a 24-27 record in the process.

The Ravens opted to fire head coach John Harbaugh and hire Minter after missing the playoffs in 2025. Meanwhile, Taylor and the rest of the Bengals coaching staff is coming back, unless they get promoted by another team.

