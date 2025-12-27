Report: Multiple NFL Teams Expected to Push for Joe Burrow Trade This Offseason

CINCINNATI — Several NFL teams are expected to try to trade for Joe Burrow this offseason according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Despite Burrow making it clear that he expects to be in Cincinnati next season, multiple teams are expected to call the Bengals about their star quarterback.

"Sources from multiple teams tell CBS Sports they anticipate several teams will attempt a pursuit of trading for Burrow in the offseason," Jones wrote. "This comes after weeks of Burrow voicing frustration with losing, despite saying he plans to remain in Cincinnati in 2026 and despite the Bengals showing no interest in dealing him."

An NFC executive believes there will be plenty of teams that at least inquire about a possible trade for Burrow.

"There are probably only a handful [of teams] that wouldn't at least make an attempt," an NFC front office executive told Jones.

What would a trade cost?

"Probably depends on if a team has a young QB or players to offer but imagine they won't even answer the phone if you don't have at least two first-round picks plus more," one NFC front office executive said. "Maybe even three if you're not doing it with any players involved."

Instant Reaction

Cincinnati Bengals executives Mike Brown and his daughter Katie Blackburn talk on the sideline during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The front office executive that thinks two first round picks and a player would be enough to land Burrow has no clue who he's dealing with.

Bengals owner Mike Brown knows Burrow's value. He also knows how hard it can be to find a franchise quarterback.

Burrow is that and then some. He led the Bengals on their best two year run in team history just a few years ago. He's a major star and the team is 4-2 with him on the field this season.

A Burrow trade isn't happening.

Check out Jones's entire article here.

