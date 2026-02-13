Cincinnati Bengals Announce New Coach Hiring, Staff Role Changes During 2026 Offseason

CINCINNATI — A few new coaching roles are in the mix for Cincinnati's staff this coming season. The franchise announced the official hiring of new assistant wide receivers coach Davis Koetter, along with some other role changes.

Koetter coached at Texas (graduate assistant) for two years before spending last season at South Carolina (assistant quarterbacks coach).

Jordan Salkin will move from assistant wide receivers coach to assistant quarterbacks coach. He coached QBs at Oregon in 2024 before joining the Bengals staff in 2024. Salkin is replacing the role Fredi Knighten held last season. The latter had been on Cincinnati's staff since 2021.

The franchise ran down the full changes below:

"The Bengals additionally have updated the titles for four members of their current coaching staff," the press release stated. "James Casey, who has served as the team's tight ends coach since 2019, will have the additional title of run game coordinator. Jordan Salkin, who served as assistant WRs coach in 2025, now moves to assistant QBs coach. Ronnie Regula has been promoted to assistant linebackers coach after previously serving as defensive assistant, while Mike Moon has been promoted to assistant defensive line coach after also previously serving as defensive assistant."

The Bengals are trying to get back to the playoffs and have largely maintained their continuity on the offensive roster and coaching staff.

Big changes are expected out of the defense, where the director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, wants to see major growth.

"It falls at all of our feet," Tobin said about the blame for three years without a playoff appearance. "My feet. Our players’feet. We put a lot of work into getting the technique taught. Then the technique isn’t implemented on the last play of the Chicago game, and you end up where you end up. There’s a focus, a strain, and a finish that we have to instill. Winning is not easy. We have to get to that point where that focus, strain, and finish is in our DNA. Our players have to understand that. On this snap, I’m playing the right technique. I’m not doing my own thing. We just had a mistake, one in 11 or two of 11, that has catastrophic results for our win-loss record. It’s not an excuse; it’s the reality of what’s happened. Can we get better? Yes. Do I have a solution? It’s every part of our team.

"It happens on special teams from time to time. It happens on offense against Cleveland. It happened on defense against Chicago. Is it frustrating? That’s why I opened with, it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating for our fans. It’s frustrating for us. I hate that it’s frustrating for our fans. We have to get over that. Every person in our locker room, on our coaching level, and in our front office has to understand that when it comes time to win a game, you have to believe, strain, and finish. It’s been our biggest problem. It’s very irritating."

Check out the full list of Bengals coaches below:

2026 Cincinnati Bengals Coaching Staff | Cincinnati Bengals

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter, accessing more free coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals, delivered to YOU directly.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok