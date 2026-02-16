Should the Bengals Pursue Pro Bowl Edge Rusher Bradley Chubb?
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The Miami Dolphins are releasing former Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Chubb had 47 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 2025. He appeared in all 17 games after missing the entire 2024 campaign with a torn ACL and patellar tendon injury that he suffered in December 2023.
It's no secret that the Bengals need help on defense. Would Chubb be a good fit?
Reason for Release
Chubb's injury history combined with his $31 million cap hit made this move inevitable. The former fifth overall pick has been productive when healthy, but injuries have really gotten in the way of his success.
The Dolphins gave a up a first round pick in exchange for Chubb just 3.5 years ago. The Broncos clearly won the deal, even though Chubb was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and had 11 sacks in 2023.
Fit With Bengals
The Bengals' pass rush needs a boost and Chubb could be a nice veteran addition, but he isn't the answer to Cincinnati's issues. If they signed him to be a rotational pass rusher, that's one thing. A trio of Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart and Chubb won't fix their pass rush unless the youngsters have great seasons.
The point is simple: The Bengals could use a veteran like Chubb, but it would be a lower end contract and he would be a compliment to other talent that they have to add to that room this offseason.
Chubb will be 30-years-old in June, he's had multiple serious injuries and isn't the answer to the Bengals' issues. He's entering a new phase of his career.
If Chubb is looking to cash in with a big deal one more time, then the Bengals should move on. If he's looking for a chance to play in a rotation on a young, but rebuilding defense that's hoping to be a legitimate playoff contender, then the Bengals could be a nice fit.
Check out his Pro Football Focus Grades for each year since he entered the NFL in 2018 below:
