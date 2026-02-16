CINCINNATI — The Miami Dolphins are releasing former Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Chubb had 47 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 2025. He appeared in all 17 games after missing the entire 2024 campaign with a torn ACL and patellar tendon injury that he suffered in December 2023.

It's no secret that the Bengals need help on defense. Would Chubb be a good fit?

Reason for Release

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chubb's injury history combined with his $31 million cap hit made this move inevitable. The former fifth overall pick has been productive when healthy, but injuries have really gotten in the way of his success.

The Dolphins gave a up a first round pick in exchange for Chubb just 3.5 years ago. The Broncos clearly won the deal, even though Chubb was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and had 11 sacks in 2023.

Fit With Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) talks with defensive coordinator Al Golden in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals' pass rush needs a boost and Chubb could be a nice veteran addition, but he isn't the answer to Cincinnati's issues. If they signed him to be a rotational pass rusher, that's one thing. A trio of Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart and Chubb won't fix their pass rush unless the youngsters have great seasons.

The point is simple: The Bengals could use a veteran like Chubb, but it would be a lower end contract and he would be a compliment to other talent that they have to add to that room this offseason.

Chubb will be 30-years-old in June, he's had multiple serious injuries and isn't the answer to the Bengals' issues. He's entering a new phase of his career.

If Chubb is looking to cash in with a big deal one more time, then the Bengals should move on. If he's looking for a chance to play in a rotation on a young, but rebuilding defense that's hoping to be a legitimate playoff contender, then the Bengals could be a nice fit.

Check out his Pro Football Focus Grades for each year since he entered the NFL in 2018 below:

Bradley Chubb PFF Grades | Pro Football Focus

