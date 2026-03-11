Bengals Miss Out on Golden Opportunity to Bolster Their Biggest Weakness

CINCINNATI — The Bengals missed out an opportunity to bolster their defensive line in a big way on Wednesday.

The San Francisco 49ers traded their third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (92nd overall) to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Osa Odighizuwa.

It's no secret the Bengals need defensive tackle help. The Cowboys restructured Kenny Clark's contract on Tuesday and were willing to move Odighizuwa. The Bengals desperately need interior pass rush and Odighizuwa is one of the best in the league at getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Trade Idea

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) takes the field with a flag honoring late Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Odighizuwa is only 27 years old and could be a building block for the Bengals.

If the Bengals would've traded for Odighizuwa, they would've acquired the remaining three years of his deal worth $57.75 million with only $16.25 million guaranteed. This is the exact type of contract the Bengals would love to have on their books.

They would've added a cost controlled, pass rusher that would bring stability to their defensive line room. This was a no-brainer.

Odighizuwa would've been the top defensive tackle on the market if he were a free agent. Cincinnati could've offered the Cowboys their third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 72nd overall selection would've been far better than the 92nd overall pick they received from the 49ers.

The sad part is this isn't hindsight. I wrote about the possibility of Odighizuwa being available on Tuesday. At the time, I said the Bengals should be willing to offer more than just their third round pick if that's what it took to get the job done.

Here Was My Trade Proposal:

James Rapien's Trade Proposal

The Bengals could've easily stolen Odighizuwa from the Cowboys, who are trying to get under the cap and maintain their flexibility after trading for Rashan Gary earlier this week.

Instead, Cincinnati missed out on another opportunity and the 49ers addressed a key need. This wasn't an unknown opportunity, but one that was staring them right in the face. This was a no-brainer trade and the Bengals blew it.

