Bengals Showing Interest in Fast-Rising 2026 NFL Draft Prospect

CINCINNATI — Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson is one of the most intriguing players in the 2026 NFL Draft.

At 5'11," 291 pounds, Robinson isn't built like most NFL defensive tackles. Despite his size, he's generating plenty of interest from teams, including the Bengals.

"I had great meetings with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and the Los Angeles Chargers," Robinson said in an interview with Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI

Robinson had an impressive performance at the Shrine Bowl.

Freaks List

Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Donald J Trump, President of the United States of America, walks on the field with Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) and Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Landon Robinson (96) before the game against the Army West Point Black Knights at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

Robinson made it onto Bruce Feldman's 2025 Freak's List.

"A three-time Freaks List guy, Robinson, who arrived at the Academy at 240 pounds, is up to 286. He’s a stud," Feldman wrote. "Robinson made First-Team All-AAC in 2024 after posting 61 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven QB hurries and two forced fumbles. His best game came on the biggest stage when he led Navy to a huge win against arch-rival No. 19 Army, making a career-high 13 tackles that included a forced fumble. He also took a fake punt 29 yards on a fourth-and-5 in the fourth quarter. In his career, he’s had three rushing attempts for a total of 87 yards — a cool 29-yard per carry average with the runs of 24, 34 and 29 yards. This offseason, he bench pressed 465 pounds (up from 450), squatted 665 (up 15 pounds) and power cleaned 350. He vertical jumps 33 inches and hit 20.13 mph on the GPS."

Robinson posted career-highs in tackles (65), tackles-for-loss (8.5) and sacks (6.5) for Navy this past season. He had six tackles against the University of Cincinnati in Navy's 35-13 win over the Bearcats in the Liberty Bowl.

The Bengals need help in the trenches and Robinson could be a mid-round target for a team that needs some juice in the defensive line room.

Cincinnati has five selections on day three of the draft, including two sixth and two seventh round picks. Robinson could go much earlier. It wouldn't be surprising to see him sneak into day two of the draft. The Bengals have the 41st and 72nd picks on day two of the 2026 NFL Draft.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!