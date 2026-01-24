Steelers’ Super Bowl-Winning Coach Hire Raises Stakes in AFC North for Bengals

CINCINNATI — The AFC North head coaching picture is taking shape and the Cincinnati Bengals' path to the top is becoming more clear.

The Steelers are finalizing a deal to make Mike McCarthy their next head coach. McCarthy led the Packers to a world championship in 2010 when Green Bay beat Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV. Now he's joining a Steelers organization that will be without Mike Tomlin for the first time since 2006.

Three of the four teams in the AFC North have a head coach. Zac Taylor remains in Cincinnati. McCarthy lands in Pittsburgh and Jesse Minter finalized a deal with the Ravens earlier this week.

What Does It Mean for the Bengals?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for hands to shake after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The AFC North is going to be just as challenging, if not even tougher moving forward. The Steelers aren't hitting the reset button. They hired McCarthy to win now. It could also pave the way for Aaron Rodgers to return to Pittsburgh next season.

The Bengals will bank on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the continuity that comes with Taylor. They're hoping to win the division for the first time since 2022. Cincinnati has gone 24-27 over the past three years. That needs to change if Taylor is going to stick around long-term.

Missing the playoffs in three consecutive seasons with Burrow should be impossible, but it happened. If that streak continues, it'll mean getting beat out by a first-year head coach.

Cleveland has yet to hire a head coach, but they appear to be closing in on a decision. Don't be shocked if an announcement is made sometime next week.

The Bengals have continuity. They'll lean on that in 2026. Meanwhile, the rest of the division is going to look a lot different. Time will tell if they made the right decision.

