Tee Higgins Received Positive News From 'World Renowned Specialist' Ahead of Bengals vs Dolphins

MIAMI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to clear concussion protocol and play on Sunday against the Dolphins according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"Higgins was cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol," Rapoport tweeted. "Cincy had Higgins see renowned concussion expert Dr. Micky Collins in Pittsburgh to confirm the clearance and offer additional reassurance that Higgins was cleared to play."

Higgins has missed two out of the past three games due to a concussion. He suffered the first one against the Patriots on Nov. 23. Higgins didn't play against the Steelers the following week, but returned for the Bengals' matchup with the Bills.

He had six catches for 92 yards and two amazing touchdown catches, including a one-handed score that kept the Bengals in the game.

Higgins was evaluated for a concussion multiple times during the game, but cleared protocol and returned. Despite that, he was placed back in concussion protocol the following day after he reported symptoms to the team.

He didn't play last week against the Ravens. Now it looks like he's going to return on Sunday with hopes of playing in each of the final three games of the season.

Higgins has 46 catches for 667 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He needs two more scores to set a new career-high for receiving touchdowns in a season. He had 10 receiving touchdowns in 2024.

Higgins could also reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the third time in his career. He needs to average 111 receiving yards over the final three games to reach that mark.

Higgins ranks 6th in the NFL in receiving touchdowns, despite missing multiple games over the past month. Davante Adams has 14. Amon-Ra St. Brown has 11. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Trey McBride and Dallas Goedert each have 10 touchdowns.

It's not realistic to think Higgins would catch Adams at this point, but stranger things have happened. With a strong finish, he could end up right there at the top of the NFL in receiving touchdowns.

