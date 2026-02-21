Three Underrated Veterans the Bengals Could Steal in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals need to hit a home run in free agency this offseason or they're at risk of wasting the prime years of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

They're likely going to lose superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson in free agency, but that doesn't mean they aren't able to upgrade the unit as a whole. The Bengals have about $53 million of cap space according to Spotrac. They're going to need to be selective with the money they spend because there are a lot of holes to fill on the roster, specifically on defense.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra recently put together a list of free agents who could be misvalued this offseason. Among his list of players who will likely be undervalued, there were three names that stuck out as obvious fits for the Bengals:

LB Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles

"The former third-round pick owns the type of athleticism and playmaking that could get him paid this offseason," Patra wrote. "In four seasons in Philly, the off-ball linebacker proved he could get after the quarterback (7.5 sacks) and patrol the middle of the field. However, an extensive injury history could curtail his payday."

Dean is one of the perfect buy-low candidates of the offseason. He has all the talent in the world, but the Eagles don't have much money to spend and Dean has a bit of a rough injury history.

When he's on the field, he's a difference maker. The Bengals need a linebacker who can anchor their defense like they had during the early 2000s and 2010s. If they want to contend while Burrow is still on the roster, a move like this is necessary.

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Atlanta Falcons

"The success of rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. last season buried Ebiketie down the depth chart in Year 4," Patra wrote. "But Pearce's recent arrest on five felony charges casts serious doubt on his future, and it might be prudent for the Falcons to retain Ebiketie. Although the former second-round pick has generated just 16.5 career sacks over four campaigns, he possesses explosiveness off the edge that could thrive under new leadership in Atlanta or in new surroundings."

Ebiketie has the talent to get paid this offseason, but he hasn't produced at the highest level yet. The Falcons have only started him in 12 of his 67 career games, which makes it a bit more impressive that he recorded six sacks in the 2023 season and six sacks in the 2024 season.

If the Bengals want to add Ebiketie on an affordable contract, they could benefit in a big way. Giving him a role in the starting lineup could see his production tick up quite a bit. It wouldn't be surprising to see him post career highs in sacks, TFLs and QB hits if the Bengals brought him in and gave him regular playing time.

LB Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs

"The 25-year-old has never been in a full-time contributor in Kansas City’s defense, playing fewer than 550 snaps in each of his four seasons with the Chiefs," Patra wrote. "But in his rotational role, he flashed playmaking ability, plugged holes against the run, generated seven sacks and held his own in coverage (when asked). The former third-round pick is primed to find more responsibility in a new defense. Unfortunately, off-ball linebackers without every-down experience typically don't have burgeoning markets."

Chenal is another player the Bengals could poach from a team that's not using him to the best of his abilities.

With Cincinnati's defense lacking playmakers, it could look to upgrade the linebacker's room with a young player like Chenal. He's a good tackler with the ability to make plays against the run and against the pass. The youngster isn't a superstar by any means, but he has the traits to boost the Bengals defense.

