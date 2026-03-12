Top Pass Rushers Bengals Could Target After Jonathan Allen Signing

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of needs on defense, but their pass rush is one area that certainly needs to be addressed. Cincinnati added Boye Mafe this week, officially signing him to a three-year contract on Thursday.

They also agreed to sign former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a two-year contract.

Despite the two additions, they could use one more pass rusher. Here are three free agents the Bengals could target that would give their pass rush another boost:

Joey Bosa, Defensive End

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is pressured by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bosa is still an elite pass rusher when healthy. He posted an 88.9 overall pass rush grade according to Pro Football Focus last season. He had five sacks, 29 tackles (nine for loss) and 16 quarterback hits. He's also good friends with Joe Burrow. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bengals make a push to sign Bosa.

Jadeveon Clowney, Defensive End

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images | Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Clowney had a great season for the Cowboys in 2025, finishing with a 79.2 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked 18th best among defensive ends. He's a quality pass rusher and great run defender. He finished with 41 tackles (12 for loss), 10 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks. He'd be an ideal target and would round out an edge room that includes Mafe, Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy.

Arnold Ebiketie, Edge

Aug 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes the passer against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Even after adding Mafe to the mix, the Bengals need another pass rusher. They lost Joseph Ossai and Trey Hendrickson. Losing two edge rushers and replacing them with two proven players would go a long way for a Bengals' defense that entered free agency with plenty of holes. Ebiketie shouldn't break the bank and would raise the floor of the Bengals defensive end room.

Bottom Line

A defensive line room that includes Allen, B.J. Hill, T.J. Slaton, Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart has a chance to be formidable. Adding one more proven edge rusher would round out the room ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Right now, edge is still a huge need. Sign one of the guys above and that defensive line room is a well rounded unit that could absorb a talented rookie if they draft one, but it wouldn't be a major need.

