Bengals Bolster Defensive Line By Signing Former Pro Bowler

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a two-year contract, league sources confirm. Jordan Schultz is reporting that the deal is for two-years, $28 million.

Allen, 31, is a two-time Pro Bowler. He appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings last season, finishing with 68 tackles (seven for loss), 11 quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks.

What He Brings to the Bengals

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes the ball under pressure form Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Allen is certainly going to give the Bengals' pass rush some much needed help. He has 45.5 career sacks and has appeared in 126 career games in nine seasons. The veteran earned a 64.9 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus last season. He should be able to get after opposing quarterbacks, which is something guys like Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson have struggled to do in their first two seasons.

Allen joins a defensive line room that includes B.J. Hill, T.J. Slaton, Jenkins and Jackson. He instantly brings more juice to the pass rush than what the Bengals have gotten from Jenkins and Jackson.

Adding a proven veteran that can bolster your interior pass rush is always a good thing, especially for a team that has struggled in that area in recent years.

"I think that it can play better. I think those guys can continue to improve," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said last month when asked about the defensive tackle room. "I think some of them have the talent it takes to be effective players in this league. I think the unit as a whole, you know, didn't play well as a group as it should have, as it could, but I think that's on those guys to take the teaching. We're doing things differently there, and I think that they're growing into those roles. I have a lot of regard for all of those guys, and I think they have roles going forward for us."

The Bengals are hoping that Allen can help unlock the rest of a unit that despately needs to improve.

