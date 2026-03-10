Trey Hendrickson Still Waiting for Contract He Wants as Free Agency Market Shifts

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson was expecting to quickly agree to a $30+ million contract in free agency, but that hasn't been the case.

Hendrickson enters day two of the negotiating window in search of a top dollar deal. After Jaelan Phillips agreed to a 4-year, $120 million contract with the Panthers, it felt like the former NFL sack leader would certainly get a big time deal. ESPN's Adam Schefter says that offer hasn't come.

Trey's Pay Day?

"You see the Houston Texans go out and give Danielle Hunter a $40 million a year extension. You see yesterday that Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL and give Jaelan Phillips $30 million a year. Trey Hendrickson sees himself in the company of those kinds of players," Schefter said on Get Up. "And so you would think that there would be a corresponding contract in that vicinity. But if there's not a team out there that's willing to give you $40 or $30 million, sometimes it takes a player a little bit of time to understand how the market works like that and to accept that just because Danielle Hunter might get $40 (million), you might not get $40 (million). Just because Jaelan Phillips gets $30 (million), doesn't mean you get $30 (million). And so right now he's talking to a bunch of teams, but nobody has met his price just yet. And he's a very strong-minded, prideful person. He wants to get his price. And until he feels like he does, he's not willing to compromise on that."

Hendrickson has 39 sacks in his last 41 regular season games. He finished with four sacks in seven games last season. He underwent core muscle surgery in December, but is fully recovered and ready to play.

After multiple offseasons of contract drama surrounding Hendrickson, the Bengals opted to let him walk. It'll be interesting to see if he gets anything close to his asking price in free agency.

Look for the Cowboys, Jaguars and Buccaneers to try to sign Hendrickson. There are other teams lingering too, especially if his asking price comes down.

