Veteran Nearly Joined Division Rival, Now Perfect Fit for Bengals

As Bengals fans and media continue clamoring for the team to sign a linebacker and additional defensive end alongside Boye Mafe, an option we all thought was off the market is now suddenly available once again.

After agreeing to a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Cleveland Browns on March 18th, former Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa is now back on the free agent market. Cleveland wasn't comfortable with the deal after Epenesa's physical according to Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi.

Signing Epenesa Would Give the Defensive End Room a Solid Floor

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured to throw by Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Epenesa seemingly failing a physical warrants hesitation, but as we saw with the Maxx Crosby saga with the Ravens earlier this month, teams can fail a player's physical for a variety of different reasons that other teams could simply look past.

That being said, the Bengals should absolutely look to bring in Epenesa and bolster the depth of a defensive end room that is still severely lacking talent. As of now, the Bengals defensive end room consists of only Cedric Johnson and Isaiah Foskey behind Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart, and the newly signed Mafe.

Banking on the hope that Murphy and Stewart continue to progress would be a fool's errand to keep things realistic, and while the team did sign Mafe, they still lost two key pieces to the pass rush room with the Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai both signing elsewhere.

Signing Epenesa would instantly give the Bengals a proven player that has played in big games. While he is not a world beater by any stretch, Epenesa is the personification of consistency, as he is a reliable rotational piece. He had at least six sacks in three consecutive seasons (2022-24). He had 2.5 sacks in 2025, along with two interceptions.

Pairing him with Mafe as the Bengals' two signings at defensive end would create a bigger safety net for the team should Murphy and Stewart fail to develop further in 2026, and more importantly make the draft that much easier for the Bengals.

Epenesa Would Open Up the Draft to Taking the Best Player Available

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Some may think signing Epenesa would take defensive end off the board for the Bengals early in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that would not be the case.

While Epenesa fills out depth on the defensive line, the Bengals would surely still be open to taking a pass rusher in the first round due to the possible options available to them.

When Duke Tobin emphasized how important the pass rush is earlier this year, it showed they have seen how underwhelming the unit has been when Hendrickson was unavailable. Adding a talent such as Rueben Bain Jr. or David Bailey in the first round may be too good to pass on, even with the additions of Mafe and Epenesa.

Even if the Bengals opt to address another position in the first round, they could surely still add to the defensive end room in later rounds with talented players such as Zion Young, R Mason Thomas, or Dani Dennis-Sutton.

The Bottom Line

Simply put, signing Epenesa would instantly bring a quality addition of proven talent to a unit whose depth is lacking.

To put it further into perspective, the Browns had interest in Epenesa as a replacement for Cameron Thomas, who signed with the Falcons early in free agency and was a solid rotational edge rusher in Cleveland last season.

Epenesa could fill that role in Cincinnati and could still possibly even ascend as a player at just 27 years old. Epenesa already was forced to accept a prove-it deal from Cleveland for a moderate cost. Now with concerns of his current health having a question mark due to the Browns backing out of the deal, his asking price could be lowered much closer to a veteran minimum deal.

The move would be a low-risk/moderate-reward at a position of need for the Bengals, and it is one that they should absolutely be considering.

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