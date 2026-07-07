NFL Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Must Fix One Thing for Bengals This Season

The Cincinnati Bengals made sweeping changes to their roster this offseason.

For head coach Zac Taylor, that means patience is no longer an option.

After a 6-11 season in 2025, the Bengals entered the offseason needing to build a roster that was not entirely dependent on Joe Burrow staying healthy and carrying the team. Sure, Burrow's health was a major factor in last season's struggles, but NFL analyst Willie Colon said on Good Morning Football that Cincinnati has done enough this offseason to raise the standard set for Taylor.

Bengals Must Prove That Offseason Changes Matter

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor walk off the field following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Sept. 23, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It comes down to Zac Taylor really coaching September like it's December,” Colon recently said on GMFB. “They have to start out a lot faster.”

Slow starts to seasons have been one of the biggest issues for the Bengals in recent years. They have put the team in difficult spots early, forcing them to chase their way back into contention instead of being in the driver's seat from the beginning. Cincinnati started 3-6 in 2025, did similarly in 2024 at 3-5 before narrowly missing the playoffs, and started 1-3 in 2024 before finishing 9-8.

To Colon, Burrow is of the utmost importance to winning, but the Bengals should not fall apart if their franchise quarterback misses time for the third time in the last four seasons.

“Joe Burrow, he's the end-all, be-all; I get that,” Colon said. “But right now, the Cincinnati Bengals have done enough in the offseason where they should win some games on the road and scare some people at home.”

That is where the pressure shifts from Burrow's health and availability to Taylor and his coaching staff's ability to manage a loss like that. Cincinnati added Dexter Lawrence and reshaped its defense, signing safety Bryan Cook and pass-rusher Boye Mafe in free agency, and drafting Texas A&M pass rusher Cashius Howell and Washington cornerback Tacario Davis in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The moves give the Bengals a much different look. The front office bolstered the roster to the point where the team is good enough that excuses can no longer define the conversation.

“There are no more excuses about 'We’ll figure it out, we’ll make it work, we’ll kind of buy time' if Joe Burrow gets hurt,” Colon said. “No, they’ve got to come out swinging — they’ve got to come out with an edge that scares people.”

With Lawrence and plenty of defensive additions, expectations are higher than simply waiting for Burrow to save the season.

“They look scary," Colon said. "They look legit. But they have to prove it."

That overall talent makes 2026 a defining season for Taylor. Cincinnati has the quarterback, the weapons, and now a revamped defense that should help them compete at the highest level.

And if they start slow? Well, the criticism will only get louder.

“This has to be Zac Taylor’s coming-out party,” Colon said. “He has to kind of put the naysayers to rest and show up and get it done.”

To listen to Colon's full remarks, click the link below:

"On paper they look scary" 😱@willcolon66 wants to see the @Bengals play to their potential pic.twitter.com/SURjNlbbkw — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 6, 2026

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