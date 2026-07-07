How Much Improvement Does Bengals Defense Need To Show for Team To Make Deep Playoff Run?

The Cincinnati Bengals have finished in the top 10 in both total offense and total defense five times in the 56 seasons since the 1970 merger, but only half of those instances resulted in playoff berths, including just one in the last 38 seasons.

More often than not, it’s been one side of the ball playing at a top 10 level while carrying the other unit, which finished in the bottom half of the league.

That should come as good news for the 2026 Bengals, who appear to have everything they need to be at least a top 10 offense while the defense attempts to convert some big swings in the offseason into a climb from 31st to respectability.

Total offense and total defense are measured simply by average yards gained or allowed per game.

If we look at scoring offense – points scored/allowed per game – the results are similar, albeit more recent. There are seven occurrences, five of which produced playoff berths.

Thanks to X user @npelley for the question that framed this article:

Probably a pretty easy one to look up, but I would love to know the defensive rank of every Bengals team that has made the playoffs and/or the average defense rank of every team that has made the playoffs since 2020. — That No Good Snake (@npelley) June 11, 2026

Here are the seasons the Bengals finished in the top 10 in total offense and total defense (with rankings).

* indicates a playoff season.

1972 (ninth offensively, third)

1973* (fifth, eighth)

1975* (second, seventh)

1987 (fifth, eighth)

1989 (third seventh)

2013* (10th, third)

And here are the seasons when they were top 10 in scoring average on both sides of the ball:

1970* (seventh, ninth)

1975* (ninth, sixth)

1976 (sixth, seventh)

1989 (fourth, seventh)

2013* (sixth, fifth)

2015* (seventh, second)

2022* (seventh, sixth)

What’s interesting is where the rankings have landed in other playoff seasons, especially the three Super Bowl runs.

In 2021, the Bengals were outside of the Top 12 in both total offense (13th) and total defense (18th). In scoring average, they were seventh offensively but 17th defensively.

So that defense was in the bottom half of the league in both.

In 1988, the Bengals were No. 1 in total offense but just 15th in total defense. There were only 28 teams in the league that year, so again, the defense was in the bottom half.

The scoring rankings were first on offense and 16th on defense.

In 1981, the team was a little more balanced. The Bengals ranked second in total offense and 12th in total defense, and they were third in scoring offense and 12th in scoring defense.

Cincinnati has reached the postseason with some pretty poor rankings in both categories.

The 2014 team was 22nd in total defense.

In 2012, they were 22nd in total offense.

In 2011, they were 20th in total offense.

In 2009, the Bengals were 24th in total offense and 22nd in scoring offense.

In 2005, they were 28th in total defense and 22nd in scoring defense.

In 1990, they were 25th in total defense.

As you can see, having one unit rank 20th or lower can be offset when the other side of the ball is really good.

But it will look at things through a wider, more current lens.

Here is where the last five Super Bowl teams have ranked in each category:

2025

Seahawks (eighth total offense, sixth total defense; third scoring offense, first scoring defense)

Patriots (third and eighth in yards; second and fourth in scoring).

2024

Eagles (eighth and first in yards; seventh and second in points).

Chiefs (16th and ninth in yards; 15th and fourth in points).

2023

Chiefs (ninth and second in yards; 15th and second in points).

49ers (second and eighth in yards; third and third in points).

2022

Chiefs (first and 11th in yards; first and 16th in points).

Eagles (third and second in yards; third and eighth in points)

2021

Rams (ninth and 17th in yards; seventh and 15th in points).

Bengals (13th and 18th in yards; seventh and 17th in points).

Since 2000, the league has tabulated points per drive, which often is a more telling metric than straight points and yards.

Twice the Bengals have finished in the top 10 in PPD on offense and defense, and both times they made the playoffs.

2015 (fourth and third)

2022 (fifth and ninth)

Of the 20 Super Bowl teams the last 10 teams, 12 finished in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive PPD.

And seven of the 10 champs did (the Chiefs made up all three instances where it didn’t happen).

2025

Seahawks (10th and first)

Patriots (fourth and seventh)

2024

Eagles (seventh and second)

Chiefs (10th and 13th)

2023

Chiefs (10th and third)

49ers (first and eighth)

2022

Chiefs (first and 20th)

Eagles (second and 11th)

2021

Rams (seventh and eighth)

Bengals (11th and seventh)

2020

Buccaneers (fifth and sixth)

Chiefs (fourth and 13th)

2019

Chiefs (second and 12th)

49ers (fifth and fourth)

2018

Patriots (ninth and seventh)

Rams (third and 21st)

2017

Eagles (fifth and third)

Patriots (first and sixth)

2016

Patriots (fifth and first)

Falcons (first and 29th)

The Bengals have been 13th, eighth and 14th in offense PPD the last three seasons.

The defense was 27th, 26th and 25th.

Can they crack the top 10 in both categories in 2026?

If they do, it could point to a special season in Cincinnati.

Getting back to the original question, below are the Bengals' defensive rankings for each playoff season, followed by the average defensive rank among advancing playoff teams the last five seasons.

NFL stats

NFL Stats

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