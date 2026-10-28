NFL Analyst Makes Bold Claim On Stellar Bengals Cornerback

DJ Turner II has quietly asserted himself as one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks, and not many people have woken up to that.

Last season, despite the Bengals experiencing a down defense, Turner held his own, extinguishing several fires on the year, compiling a stellar 78.1 PFF coverage grade, good enough for sixth-best among 114 qualifying cornerbacks.

Across last season, Turner totaled 40 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. The former Michigan standout allowed an opposing QB completion rate of just 47.6%.

All of last season’s stellar outputs has since led to a stalled contract negotiation, as Turner is yet to put pen to paper beyond his rookie contract, which ends at the conclusion of the 2026 season, putting an end to his four-year rookie deal.

Turner Receives Elite Praise

“...DJ Turner is the most underrated player in the NFL. Because we don't talk about them enough. Like it just a criminally under-discussed player who I don't believe has received All-Pro or Pro Bowl accolades up to this point in his career, it's wild to me,” opened ESPN's Field Yates earlier this month.

My vote for most underrated player in the NFL: Bengals CB DJ Turner. pic.twitter.com/dUhFywH2y0 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 22, 2026

Turner was selected with the 60th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, after breaking out in the Wolverines’ 2021 season

“That cornerback market exploded this offseason, right? The likes of Christian Gonzalez, and Devon Witherspoon, and Derek Stingley [Jr], and Pat Surtain II, amongst others, making crazy, you know, great money, $30 million-plus per year.”

Turner’s rookie contract with the AFC North side was valued at just $6.16 million at signing.

“DJ Turner belongs in that conversation. I mean, that is just ridiculous what he has done. That's a hard assignment.”

“Like, we're not talking about him just holding down big, physical perimeter wide receivers. You've got guys playing in the slot, smaller and twitchier guys, bigger, more physical guys. Shoutout to the most underrated player in the NFL.”

Through the 2026 season so far, Turner has put together 12 tackles and five pass breakups. Turner’s PFF grade sits at 62.7 overall, including a 64.2 pass coverage grade and a 58.6 run-defense grade.

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