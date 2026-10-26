Report: Bengals Signing Familiar Tight End Ahead of Titans Matchup

The Bengals added another new name to the 53-man roster on Monday. WLWT's Charlie Clifford reported the team is signing tight end Cam Grandy for this week and beyond.

The team is back to a full roster. They plucked Grandy off of the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

"The Bengals are signing tight end Cam Grandy off the Vikings practice squad to their 53-man roster, a league source tells WLWT. Grandy played a role in Cincinnati in 2024 & 2025 and is now back," Clifford posted on X.

Grandy has appeared in 13 career games with seven catches for 35 yards. All of those appearances have been with the Bengals from last season and 2024. He did not appear in any 2026 games so far.

Cincinnati is fresh off a massive AFC North win over Baltimore.

They flipped a 13-0 halftime deficit into a 35-13 win.

"[In the] second half. The first half was about third downs. We did a poor job on both sides of the ball on third down," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Sunday. "We didn't convert more than, like, a third-and-1. I think Ja'Marr [Chase] caught one early, but we didn't convert on the three main drives we had. Defensively, I don't know what the stats were in the first half, but I know they converted [almost] every one of them. Now, we did a good job limiting them to some field goals on two of those drives, which was key. But we just never really got in a rhythm. And [during] halftime, we came in here and took a deep breath. I thought guys really handled themselves well, and we came out and scored five straight touchdowns in the second half. [The] defense got five straight stops, and that's how you have to do it.

"That's how you go on the road and win. We had the turnover plus some fourth-down stops that count as more. I don't know how many. So, I'm just really proud of the way the guys responded, just took a deep breath, kept their composure, led, and went out there and put together as good a second-half performance as I've ever seen."

Cincinnati and Grandy are preparing for Tennessee at home this week.

Bengals are signing tight end Cam Grandy off the Vikings practice squad to their 53 man roster, a league source tells @WLWT



Grandy played a role in Cincinnati in 2024 & 2025 and is now back. pic.twitter.com/d4ZAHaiPiY — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) October 26, 2026

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